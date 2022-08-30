Some steroids ‘may change brain structure’ – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Some steroids ‘may change brain structure’ – study

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 11:32 pm Updated: August 30, 2022, 11:40 pm
Some type of commonly prescribed steroids could lead to changes in the structure of the brain, researchers have claimed (Larisa Bozhikova/Alamy/PA)
Some type of commonly prescribed steroids could lead to changes in the structure of the brain, researchers have claimed (Larisa Bozhikova/Alamy/PA)

Some type of commonly prescribed steroids could lead to changes in the structure of the brain, researchers have claimed.

Prolonged use of systemic glucocorticoids – widely used to treat autoimmune and inflammatory skin diseases – have previously been linked to potential side effects in the long-term.

But the researchers said any studies on the impacts of glucocorticoids on the brain have been small.

They set out to examine the impact of systemic glucocorticoids and inhaled glucocorticoids – such as inhalers – on the brain by assessing differences in grey matter volume and the white matter microstructure in users compared to non-users.

The team, led by academics at the University Medical Centre in Leiden, Netherlands, examined data on 222 systemic glucocorticoid users, 557 inhaled glucocorticoid users and 24,106 matched people for comparison.

All participants were drawn from the UK BioBank study.

Experts examined MRI scans of the brain on both those taking the drugs and those who were not.

They found that both systemic and inhaled glucocorticoid use were associated with “reduced white matter integrity” compared with those who did not take the drugs.

The effects were greater in systemic users than in users of inhaled steroids.

They also found changes to grey matter in the brain among users.

The study, published in the journal BMJ Open, said systemic use was associated with larger grey matter volume in the caudate structure in the brain, while inhaled users had smaller amygdala grey matter volume.

Systemic users were also more likely to self report symptoms of depression, disinterest, restlessness and tiredness compared to the control group.

Inhaled users only reported more tiredness and lethargy compared to the controls.

“This study shows that in the large population-based cohort of the UK Biobank, the use of not only systemic glucocorticoids but also inhaled glucocorticoids is associated with changes in several brain imaging parameters,” the authors wrote.

“Most notably, the previously reported glucocorticoid effects on white matter microstructure were also detected in this population and are therefore likely to be widespread among glucocorticoid users.”

They added: “While it remains unclear whether the observed effect sizes have clinical consequences for the population of glucocorticoid users as a whole, these findings are remarkable given the common neuropsychiatric side effects of synthetic glucocorticoids, and the observed changes may play a role in those patients suffering from these side effects.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Concern over spike in asthma attacks among children as they return to school (PA)
Warning over surge in asthma attacks as schools return
Hospitals able to provide surgery to most patients within 36 hours of admission saw a 10% reduced risk in patients dying within 30 days (Alamy/PA)
Hip fracture recovery ‘varies between hospitals’ – study
Health officials have recommended poo transplants for some patients with a superbug (David Davies/PA)
Poo transplant to be offered to hundreds with superbug
Drug policy minister Angela Constance has said every penny of the additional funding will ‘make a difference’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Angela Constance ‘determined’ every penny will make difference in drugs crisis
A number of initiatives have launched to try to alleviate pressures on the HRT supply chain (BSIP SA/Alamy/PA)
HRT taskforce concluded as supply improves
More than a quarter of patients in Scotland are not being seen within the 18-week timeframe (Peter Byrne/PA)
More than a quarter of patients not being treated within 18-week target
Health systems urged to be prepared for ‘agile response’ to flu (PA)
Health leaders urged to prepare ‘agile response’ for impending flu season
sleep deprived man gripping pillow in despair next to the 'Health Explainer' logo
Do you have insomnia? Try this Banchory hypnotherapist's checklist for getting to sleep
0
NHS leaders have expressed concern about pressure in the health system (PA)
NHS ‘has never seen this level of demand’ – expert
Carol Hardy with her husband Simon and daughter Holly (The Christie NHS Foundation Trust/PA)
Woman survives cancer against the odds thanks to experimental drug

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0