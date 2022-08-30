William and Kate invited to meet Lego counterparts to celebrate Windsor move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

William and Kate invited to meet Lego counterparts to celebrate Windsor move

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 12:05 am
Legoland Windsor Resort Model Maker Will Metcalfe finalises the display of Lego figures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they are unveiled at Legoland Windsor to celebrate the royal couple moving to the local area with their family (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Legoland Windsor Resort Model Maker Will Metcalfe finalises the display of Lego figures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they are unveiled at Legoland Windsor to celebrate the royal couple moving to the local area with their family (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been invited to meet their Lego doppelgangers to celebrate their move to Windsor.

Legoland Windsor Resort unveiled new miniature Lego models of William and Kate and their three children, showcasing a Royal Removal service to celebrate the news of their move to Adelaide Cottage next month.

William, Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and dog Orla will be displayed unpacking their Lego brick furniture.

Mini Lego figures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family are unveiled at Legoland Windsor
Mini Lego figures of the family are unveiled at Legoland Windsor (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Legoland model maker Will Metcalfe hopes the family will be able to meet their miniature likenesses one day.

“If possible we’d like to get them to come down, the royals, to come and have a look for themselves and actually meet themselves in Lego,” he said.

“I think that’d be quite fun for them!”

The Cambridges are seeking a life in the country away from their official residence, Kensington Palace in west London, in a bid to put their children first and give them more freedom.

The Queen gave them permission to lease the four-bedroom 19th century cottage, which belongs to the Crown Estate.

It was built for Queen Adelaide in 1831 and is a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle in the private Home Park.

Legoland Windsor Resort Model Maker Will Metcalfe finalises the display of Lego figures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Model maker Will Metcalfe finalises the display (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The moving-in scene – which was built using 4,100 Lego bricks and took 19 hours to create – can be seen in the resort’s Miniland attraction from September until the end of autumn.

The figures will be placed outside the Lego brick creation of Windsor Castle, which comprises 39,000 pieces.

Paula Laughton, chief model maker at Legoland Windsor Resort, said: “The resort has always had a special connection with the royal family so to welcome our new neighbours, our talented model makers are giving the royals a brick-tastic housewarming present by recreating the family in miniature form.

“The Royal Removal scene will go on display throughout September, and we hope to welcome the duke and duchess and their family to the resort to see their figures very soon.”

