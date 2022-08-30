Arnold Schwarzenegger praises Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘one of my heroes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arnold Schwarzenegger praises Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘one of my heroes’

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 12:56 am
Arnold Schwarzenegger praises Mikhail Gorbachev as 'one of my heroes'

Arnold Schwarzenegger has described Mikhail Gorbachev as “one of my heroes” following the death of the former Soviet leader.

The actor and former bodybuilder said the Russian politician “belongs to history” and that he was “unbelievably lucky” to have called him a friend.

Gorbachev, who led the Communist Party of the Soviet Union from 1985 until 1991, died on Tuesday aged 91.

Sharing a picture of the pair together on social media, Schwarzenegger wrote: “There’s an old saying, ‘Never meet your heroes.’ I think that’s some of the worst advice I’ve ever heard.

“Mikhail Gorbachev was one of my heroes, and it was an honour and a joy to meet him. I was unbelievably lucky to call him a friend.

“All of us can learn from his fantastic life.”

Under Gorbachev’s leadership the Soviet Union underwent a period of Glasnost, during which Russian citizens were permitted more freedom of expression.

In his post, Schwarzenegger continued: “Imagine rising to the very top of any organisation, and then having the wisdom AND the courage to look around and say, ‘This doesn’t work for the people, someone has to fix it. If not me, who? If not now, when?’

“Mikhail Gorbachev did exactly that in the old Soviet Union. He will be remembered for all time as a hero who dismantled the communist system despite what it meant for his own power.

“He belongs to history now, and I know he’s overjoyed to be reunited with his dear Raisa, once again living one of the greatest love stories of all time.

“When you see a chance to make an impact, to leave a better world for the next generation, I hope you’ll think about Gorbachev and ask yourself, ‘If not me, who? If not now, when?’ I know I will.”

