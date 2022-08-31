Diana anniversary: Photographs from the princess’s life and times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Diana anniversary: Photographs from the princess’s life and times

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 6:12 am
The Princess of Wales during her visit to Saint John, New Brunswick
The Princess of Wales during her visit to Saint John, New Brunswick

Diana, Princess of Wales, was 36 when she was killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31 1997 while being pursued by the paparazzi.

She spent her early years at Park House on the Sandringham estate before moving to Althorp when her father inherited the title of Earl Spencer in 1975.

Royalty – Lady Diana Spencer – Park House, Sandringham, Norfolk
Lady Diana Spencer aged three at Park House, Sandringham, Norfolk (PA)

Lady Diana Spencer first captured the public’s imagination in the early 1980s when she began to be linked to the Prince of Wales.

The shy nursery school assistant, who had close associations with the royal family, was just 19 when she became engaged to the future king in February 1981.

LADY DIANA STALLS : 1980
Lady Diana smiling at photographers after stalling her new car in in 1980 – amid mounting speculation over her relationship with the Prince of Wales (PA)

Images of the happy couple strolling arm-in-arm through the Buckingham Palace gardens to announce their forthcoming nuptials set the scene for the fairytale royal wedding.

But there were signs of the troubles to come. When asked if they were in love, Diana replied: “Of course”, but the prince added, inauspiciously: “Whatever in love means.”

Prince Charles Engagement
Charles and Diana walking arm-in-arm at Buckingham Palace after announcing their engagement in 1981
Royalty – Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer Wedding – London
The Prince and Princess of Wales on the Palace balcony on their wedding day (PA)

Millions watched the pair’s televised wedding at St Paul’s Cathedral on July 29 1981, with Diana wearing a romantic Emanuel taffeta gown trimmed with bows, and a 25ft sequin-encrusted train.

Within a year, the Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed their firstborn Prince William, followed by Prince Harry in 1984.

The Waleses with newborn son Prince William in 1982 (PA)
Royalty – Prince and Princess of Wales – Visit to Italy
Charles and Diana are reunited with their children, Prince William and Prince Harry, aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia for a private holiday (Ron Bell/PA)

Royal duty called for the heir to the throne and his wife – a future Queen.

Diana won hearts on walkabouts with her charm and fashion choices, and hit the headlines as one of the most photographed women in the world.

Royalty – North East of England Visit
The Princess of Wales meets the crowds during a walkabout on the new Redheugh Bridge over the River Tyne in 1983 (Ron Bell/PA)
Royalty – Prince and Princess of Wales Tour of Australia
Diana watching Charles inspect the guard at Darwin Airport on a tour of Australia in 1988 (Ron Bell/PA)

She also helped break the stigma surrounding Aids and HIV.

The princess shook hands with a terminally-ill patient and kissed him on the cheek at Mildmay Hospice in east London.

The Princess of Wales is presented with a bouquet by patient Martin Johnson
The Princess of Wales is presented with a bouquet by patient Martin Johnson during her visit to the Mildmay Mission Hospital Aids Hospice in East London in 1989 (PA)

The royal marriage was, however, struggling behind the scenes.

Andrew Morton’s explosive book, Diana, Her True Story, with which she collaborated, would reveal years later that the princess was deeply unhappy, had suffered from bulimia and attempted to kill herself a number of times.

Diana began a five-year affair with cavalry officer James Hewitt, while Charles turned to former flame Camilla Parker Bowles.

Princess of Wales in India sitting in front of the Taj Mahal
The Princess of Wales sat alone in front of the monument to love, the Taj Mahal, during a royal tour of India in 1992 (Martin Keene/PA)

In 1992, the princess was pictured sat alone at the monument to love, the Taj Mahal, on a tour to India, with the image considered symbolic of the state of her relationship with Charles.

Just days later, the prince collided with Diana’s ear when she dodged a kiss from him at the polo in Jaipur.

PRINCE AND PRINCESS OF WALES KISS
The Prince of Wales tries to kiss his wife after leading his team to victory at the Jaipur Polo Club during a tour of India in 1992 (Martin Keene/PA)

It was finally announced they were separating in December 1992.

Charles went on to admit on national television in 1994 that he was unfaithful to Diana after their marriage broke down.

The same evening, the princess appeared at the Serpentine Gallery in what was dubbed her “revenge dress” – a figure-hugging, low-cut, off-the-shoulder black silk gown.

Diana at Serpentine gala dinner
The Princess of Wales in her ‘revenge dress’ (Martin Keene/PA)

Diana became known for offering William and Harry more of a normal childhood, taking them on fun day trips to Thorpe Park.

She also secretly organised visits for them to homelessness shelters to increase their understanding of social issues.

Princess of Wales – Thorpe Park
Diana, Princess of Wales and Harry at Thorpe Park (PA)
DIANA RUNNING: 1991
Diana taking part in the Mothers’ Race during Wetherby School Sports Day in 1991 (PA)

In 1995 came the princess’s controversial Panorama interview, now known to have been secured deceitfully by interviewer Martin Bashir.

Diana declared in the BBC programme: “There were three of us in this marriage”, and she cast doubt on Charles’s suitability to be king.

The Queen had had enough and urged the couple to divorce, which they finally did in 1996.

Diana, Princess of Wales Panorama interview
The princess during her 1995 Panorama interview with Martin Bashir (BBC/PA)
The Princess of Wales
Diana in a turquoise gown on a trip to Sydney in 1996 (John Stillwell/PA)

Diana’s post-divorce life gave her freedom from the restrictions of the establishment.

She revamped her style, appearing in a glamorous photo-shoot for Vanity Fair in 1997, with the images taken by Mario Testino.

And she travelled to Angola, walking through a minefield in a protective vest and visor, to campaign against landmines.

Royalty – Diana, Princess of Wales – Landmine Ban Campaign – Angola
Diana walks through a minefield in Angola to see the work of the British Red Cross (John Stillwell/PA)
Princess Diana visits Huambo, Angola
Diana with Sandra Tigica, 13, at the orthopaedic workshop in Neves Mendinha, near Launda, Angola, as she campaigned against landmines in January 1997 (John Stillwell/PA)

She just weeks before her death, she visited Bosnia to further highlight the cause.

Princess Diana Visits Bosnia
Diana, Princess of Wales meeting Bosnian Serbs and Muslims affected by landmines near Tuzla (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

