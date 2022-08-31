Natural compound found in trees could be latest weapon in superbugs battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Natural compound found in trees could be latest weapon in superbugs battle

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 9:24 am
Woodland (Danny Lawson/PA)
Woodland (Danny Lawson/PA)

Researchers have discovered that a naturally-occurring compound found in trees is effective in combating superbugs.

Drug-resistant bacteria occur in more than 2.8 million infections and are responsible for 35,000 deaths per year with common antibiotic-resistant “superbugs” causing diseases such as sepsis, urinary tract infections and pneumonia.

Now scientists at the University of Portsmouth, in a study published in the Tropical Medicine and Infectious Diseases journal, have found the compound hydroquinine, which can be used to treat malaria in humans, has bacterial killing activity against several microorganisms.

A university spokesman said: “Antimicrobial resistance has become one of the greatest threats to public health globally.

“It occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines, making it difficult to treat infections. Because of this, there is a pressing need for the development of new antimicrobial drugs to combat infections.”

Working with colleagues at Naresuan and Pibulsongkram Rajabhat Universities in Thailand, the team found that hydroquinine was effective against the pathogen pseudomonas aeruginosa which is associated with high mortality rates of between 30% and 50%.

Dr Robert Baldock, of Portsmouth’s School of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, said: “Using bacterial-killing experiments, we found that hydroquinine was able to kill several microorganisms including the common multidrug-resistant pathogen pseudomonas aeruginosa.

“By studying this compound further, our hope is that it may in future offer another line of treatment in combating bacterial infections.”

Dr Jirapas Jongjitwimol, from the Department of Medical Technology at Naresuan University, said: “Our future research aims to uncover the molecular target of hydroquinine.

“This would help our understanding of how the compound works against pathogenic bacteria and how it could potentially be used in a clinical setting.”

