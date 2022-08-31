Man in court over murder of ‘proud’ mother-of-three

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man in court over murder of ‘proud’ mother-of-three

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 10:48 am
Mother-of-three Susan Moore was found unresponsive in a flat in Cwmbran on Saturday and died later in hospital (Gwent Police/PA)
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a “proud” mother-of-three.

Andrew Simon Jenkins, 48, is accused of killing Susan Moore at a house in Redbrook Way, Cwmbran, near Newport.

Police found 53-year-old Ms Moore unresponsive in Jenkins’ flat on Saturday morning following reports that a woman had been assaulted.

Although she was rushed to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, she later died of her injuries.

Jenkins, of Ty Tudur, Redbrook Way, was arrested and charged with her murder.

At a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, Judge Daniel Williams remanded Jenkins into custody until the next hearing which was set for November 25.

A trial date was set for February 27 2023.

Another man from Cwmbran, aged 45, was also arrested on suspicion of murder but has been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.

In a statement this week, Ms Moore’s family said they have been left “deeply saddened and shocked” by her death.

“Susan lived her life to the full and there was certainly never a dull moment,” they said.

“She was a proud daughter and mother-of-three who will be sorely missed.

“We as a family are continuing to process the events at this time and request our privacy is respected.

“We thank those assisting with inquiries and the ongoing messages providing us with support.”

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Sedgebeer, of Gwent Police, who is leading the investigation, asked anyone who was in the area between midnight and 7.30am on Saturday, or anyone who spoke to Ms Moore between Thursday August 25 and Saturday, to come forward.

