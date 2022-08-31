Mourners suggest Diana ‘could have healed royal rift’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Mourners suggest Diana ‘could have healed royal rift’

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 1:12 pm Updated: August 31, 2022, 3:34 pm
Royal fans outside Kensington Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)
Mourners outside Kensington Palace marking the 25th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, have suggested she could have healed the rift between her sons, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

Flowers, photographs and commemorative cakes were displayed near the south face of the palace, where Diana lived until her death in 1997.

Welsh flags and bunting – a tribute to the former Princess of Wales – were brought by Anne Daley, a well-wisher who woke at midnight to catch the early train from Cardiff.

Ms Daley claimed to have been one of the first people outside the palace when news of Diana’s death broke, having lived just a mile away at Rutland Gate.

“It was extraordinary, it was eerie – people couldn’t believe it was just an ordinary car crash,” she recalled.

25th death anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales
A person laying flowers on the gates outside Kensington Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

“The Princess of Wales, dead? Everybody was in shock. People were crying and people were wailing.”

Diana was 36 when she died in a Paris hospital after her Mercedes crashed into a pillar in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel.

The accident also killed her partner, Dodi Fayed, and the car’s driver, Henri Paul.

The Princess’s death provoked an outpouring of public mourning that saw the area outside Kensington Palace flooded with flowers.

25th death anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales
Royal fan John Loughrey opens a box containing a large cake with an image of Diana, Princess of Wales, outside her former home Kensington Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

The roses and Union flags displayed on the same spot 25 years later, although far more modest, were enough to prompt tourists to stop and take pictures.

Ms Daley suggested that Diana would have bridged the divisions between William and Harry, who recently announced they would mark their mother’s death separately.

“They’re at war with each other – so we’re led to believe – and their wives are at war,” she said.

“It’s a terribly sad situation because we used to see her quite frequently with the children.

“I think like most mothers they’d call a family meeting, say, you know: ‘Cut it out, and behave yourselves… stop all this silly nonsense.’”

25th death anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales
A floral display in honour of Diana, who was killed in a car crash 25 years ago (Aaron Chown/PA)

Her sentiments were echoed by another mourner, Chris Imafidon, who used an umbrella emblazoned with Diana’s face to keep the sun out of his eyes.

“If she was alive, the boys wouldn’t be quarrelling,” he said.

“She knows how to … bring them to her arms and hug them, and say: ‘Come on, come on, you’re brothers, you’re there for each other.’”

25th death anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales
Well-wishers outside the Princess’s former residence, Kensington Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

Other members of the small crowd said they intended to stay all day to mark Diana’s death, having brought candles for a late-night vigil.

John Loughrey, a veteran royal-watcher, had brought a large cake featuring a picture of Diana originally taken while she was on her tour of Australia in 1983.

Mr Loughrey – who had wrapped a Union flag bearing Diana’s face around his waist – explained the cake had cost “about” £230.

In the afternoon, he began handing out portions of cake to the crowd, slicing carefully under the icing to avoid defacing the image of Diana.

“It’s better than going that way, isn’t it?” Mr Loughrey said, slashing his hands in a grid pattern over the iced picture.

“It’s got a nice image… I wouldn’t have it that way.”

