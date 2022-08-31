Proposed legacy Bill may not be human rights compliant, warns commissioner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Proposed legacy Bill may not be human rights compliant, warns commissioner

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 3:26 pm
Victims’ groups have held a series of protests against controversial government legislation on legacy in NI (Liam McBurney/PA)
Victims’ groups have held a series of protests against controversial government legislation on legacy in NI (Liam McBurney/PA)

Controversial Government legislation to deal with the legacy of Northern Ireland’s Troubles “runs a very significant risk” of being ruled not compliant with human rights obligations, according to a submission to the Council of Europe.

Dunja Mijatovic is the Commissioner for Human Rights at the council and recently visited Belfast where she met with groups of stakeholders about the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill. She has also held meetings with Government ministers.

In a written submission to the 46-member council, she said there is “minimal support” for the proposed legislation in Northern Ireland.

The Bill has already cleared the House of Commons and heads to the House of Lords in the autumn.

It proposes a form of amnesty for perpetrators of Troubles crimes in exchange for co-operation with a new truth body, and would also end inquests and civil proceedings related to the conflict.

The Bill has been opposed by political parties and victims groups in Northern Ireland, as well as by the Irish government.

Ms Mijatovic’s submission raises concerns that a proposed new “review mechanism” for legacy cases would be unable to meet the requirement for independent and effective investigations of deaths under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Her submission stated: “The commissioner is of the opinion that, by introducing the Bill, the UK Government has embarked on a course of action that runs a very significant risk of eventually being found by domestic courts and/or the European Court of Human Rights not to be compliant with the Convention.

Shailesh Vara visits to Atlas Women’s Centre
Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara has said legacy laws are still open to negotiation (Brian Lawless/PA)

“It would also fail to deliver on the Government’s wish to ‘draw a line’ under the legacy of the Troubles and, most importantly, would continue to deprive victims and families from the full enjoyment of their rights under the Convention.”

Her submission continued: “On the basis of her visit and further monitoring, the commissioner concludes that there is minimal support for, and public confidence in, the Bill and in its mechanisms in Northern Ireland.

“The commissioner notes that this has further been damaged by the perception that the main purpose of the Bill is to shield (military) veterans from investigations and prosecutions, rather than achieving reconciliation.

“This, according to the commissioner, is a very understandable perception, given the repeated statements by Government officials emphasising the need to protect veterans from vexatious claims or from otherwise being pursued through criminal law measures.

“The commissioner notes that, while there will never be complete agreement on any approach, in this case, the baseline of trust is so low that it is difficult to see how the mechanisms in the Bill will come to garner more confidence during its implementation.”

Recently, Northern Ireland Secretary of State Shailesh Vara said the controversial bill was still open to negotiations following a meeting between Northern Ireland Office minister Lord Caine held talks with victims’ groups.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

(HMD Global)
Nokia users offered eco-friendly rewards for keeping phones for longer
Bill Turnbull presented BBC Breakfast alongside many co-hosts, including Susanna Reid (PA)
Tributes paid to ‘remarkable broadcaster’ Bill Turnbull
Ashley Dale (Handout/PA)
Man bailed after arrest on suspicion of Liverpool council worker’s murder
Ring Intercom (Ring)
Intercom device unveiled as new home security option for people in flats
Bill Turnbull (Classic FM/PA)
BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull dies aged 66 after prostate cancer fight
Elena Mountford is raising awareness for cancer among those in the military (Elena Mountford/PA)
Corporal thanks public for ‘amazing’ support for marathon challenge
What the papers say – September 1 (PA)
What the papers say – September 1
Dave Chappelle makes surprise appearance at Liverpool comedy club (Netflix/Mathieu Bitton/PA)
Dave Chappelle makes surprise appearance at local Liverpool comedy club
A list of possible storm names are compiled by Irish forecaster Met Eireann, the UK’s Met Office and the Dutch national weather forecasting service KNMI (PA)
Met Office reveals new storm names for 2022/23 season
European perch swimming through sheets of cloud-like algae (Tiina Tormanen/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)
First images for Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition revealed

More from Press and Journal

Supplied by Shutterstock.
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled its sales of fruit ice creams.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0