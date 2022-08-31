Date set for inquest into 1990 death of republican shot outside police station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Date set for inquest into 1990 death of republican shot outside police station

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 4:18 pm
An inquest into the death of former republican prisoner Sam Marshall is to take place in March 2023 (PA)
An inquest into the death of a former republican prisoner killed outside a police station will take place next March.

Sam Marshall, 31, was ambushed by gunmen from the loyalist UVF terrorist group as he left a police station in Lurgan along with fellow republicans Tony McCaughey and Colin Duffy on March 7 1990.

Judge Gilpin has been appointed as a coroner to preside over the inquest.

A preliminary hearing on Wednesday was told it is planned to hear the inquest over two weeks starting on March 20 either at the Laganside Courts in Belfast or the Royal Courts of Justice.

Sam Marshall killing
A photo of former republican prisoner Sam Marshall sits on top of an HET report into his killing (PA)

It is expected to hear from 30 civilian witnesses, either giving evidence in person or by a statement.

Mark Robinson, representing the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and the Ministry of Defence (MoD), said inquests into the deaths of Danny Doherty and William Fleming, who were shot dead in the grounds of Gransha Hospital in Londonderry in 1984 and an inquest into the deaths of four IRA men shot in Clonoe, Co Tyrone in 1992 are listed to take place shortly afterwards.

“This will put an extreme pressure on the teams that service the various inquests,” Mr Robinson said, adding that preparation for these inquests will be “very intensive”.

“To run them concurrently or even very close in sequence is going to cause significant difficulty.”

Judge Gilpin said while aiming to start the inquest in March, he would take account of a written submission on the matter.

However, Malachy McGowan, representing the Marshall family, urged that there be no further delays.

“I think there was a position paper lodged by the next of kin in 2015 which identified that this was the oldest outstanding inquest in the jurisdiction – and we’re now seven years on,” Mr McGowan said.

“There would be a concern at any proposal from any party that it be further delayed.

“If the MoD or the PSNI intend to put in submissions, then we would simply ask for an opportunity to respond to those submissions.”

Another preliminary hearing will be held on October 12.

