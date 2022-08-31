Irish journalists strike in pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Irish journalists strike in pay dispute

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 5:00 pm
Seamus Dooley (centre right), NUJ Irish secretary, with union members and supporters on O’Connell Street (Brian Lawless/PA)
Seamus Dooley (centre right), NUJ Irish secretary, with union members and supporters on O’Connell Street (Brian Lawless/PA)

Irish journalists at newspaper group Reach have taken part in strike action after pay negotiations ended without an agreement.

National Union of Journalist (NUJ) members gathered in Dublin and Belfast on Wednesday in solidarity with more than 1,150 journalists at Reach newspapers and websites who walked out across the UK and Ireland.

Dublin journalists employed by the Irish Reach Plc titles were joined by supporters at a solidarity gathering at the statue of trade union leader Jim Larkin in O’Connell Street.

In Belfast, members picketed the Reach Plc premises at Rosemary Street.

NUJ members strike at Reach publications
Seamus Dooley (right), NUJ Irish secretary, with members of the National Union of Journalists and supporters on O’Connell Street (Brian Lawless/PA)

Reach titles involved include the Daily Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, Sunday Mail, Western Mail, Irish Star, the Bristol Post, the Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Birmingham Mail, The Journal, South Wales Evening Post and the company’s Live websites.

NUJ representatives from across the UK and Ireland unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in Reach chief executive Jim Mullen at a meeting on Monday, the union said.

Reach has offered a 3% pay increase, said to be worth £750 on average, which was rejected by 79% of NUJ members in a ballot earlier this month, according to the union.

NUJ Irish secretary Seamus Dooley said: “It is fitting that we gather at a place associated with the foundation of the Irish trade union leader.

“Larkin is remembered as someone who brought workers out on the street but also as a strong and determined negotiator.

“We have been brought to this position by the intransigence of Reach Plc’s CEO Jim Mullen.

“Larkin’s great rival William Martin Murphy, himself a newspaper publisher, would probably blush at the sheer affrontery of a man in receipt of a £4 million pay package refusing to enter into meaningful negotiations with a trade union.

“The two top executives take £7 million from the company yet claim the company cannot afford realistic pay increases for overworked and underpaid staff. It is time for Reach Plc to get real.”

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said: “We accepted the company’s invitation to talks brokered by Acas (the Advisory, Conciliation And Arbitration Service) but ultimately, the lack of willingness on the part of Reach chief executive Jim Mullen to budge an inch meant the negotiations were doomed to failure.

“This is a business with cash in the bank, a business that is happy to spend £7 million on lavish pay packages for its top two executives, a business that is about to hand over a further £4 million to shareholders.

“Yet it is also a business that believes its hard-working journalists deserve a whopping real terms pay cut and refuses to come to an agreement on pay that will ensure our members can keep themselves and their families afloat this winter.

“It’s shameful that a media company that positions itself as a voice for communities around the UK and Ireland, with many titles that claim to be an ally of working people, would choose to treat its own staff so shabbily.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

(HMD Global)
Nokia users offered eco-friendly rewards for keeping phones for longer
Bill Turnbull presented BBC Breakfast alongside many co-hosts, including Susanna Reid (PA)
Tributes paid to ‘remarkable broadcaster’ Bill Turnbull
Ashley Dale (Handout/PA)
Man bailed after arrest on suspicion of Liverpool council worker’s murder
Ring Intercom (Ring)
Intercom device unveiled as new home security option for people in flats
Bill Turnbull (Classic FM/PA)
BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull dies aged 66 after prostate cancer fight
Elena Mountford is raising awareness for cancer among those in the military (Elena Mountford/PA)
Corporal thanks public for ‘amazing’ support for marathon challenge
What the papers say – September 1 (PA)
What the papers say – September 1
Dave Chappelle makes surprise appearance at Liverpool comedy club (Netflix/Mathieu Bitton/PA)
Dave Chappelle makes surprise appearance at local Liverpool comedy club
A list of possible storm names are compiled by Irish forecaster Met Eireann, the UK’s Met Office and the Dutch national weather forecasting service KNMI (PA)
Met Office reveals new storm names for 2022/23 season
European perch swimming through sheets of cloud-like algae (Tiina Tormanen/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)
First images for Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition revealed

More from Press and Journal

Supplied by Shutterstock.
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled its sales of fruit ice creams.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0