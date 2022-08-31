Geronimo’s owner continues fight and calls for George Eustice to be sacked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Geronimo’s owner continues fight and calls for George Eustice to be sacked

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 5:08 pm
Geronimo the alpaca was euthanised after testing positive for bovine TB (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Geronimo the alpaca was euthanised after testing positive for bovine TB (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The owner of Geronimo the alpaca which was culled a year ago has said she is continuing her fight to prove the animal did not have bovine TB.

Helen Macdonald called on the new prime minister, who will take office next week, to sack Environment Secretary George Eustice and launch a review into Government TB policy.

Geronimo, which had twice tested positive for bovine TB, was culled by vets on August 31 last year after his owner lost a lengthy legal fight to halt the execution warrant.

Ms Macdonald was campaigning for the destruction to be halted after insisting the bovine tuberculosis tests previously carried out returned false positives.

Following Geronimo's culling owner Helen Macdonald joined protesters outside Defra HQ in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Helen Macdonald led a protest outside Defra HQ in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She had wanted the animal to be tested for a third time or allowed to live to aid research into the disease.

The veterinary nurse argued the Enferplex test was fundamentally flawed and said Geronimo tested positive because he had repeatedly been primed with tuberculin – a purified protein derivative of bovine TB bacteria.

The alpaca was euthanised after police officers and staff from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) arrived at Ms Macdonald’s farm near Wickwar, South Gloucestershire.

At the time, Defra said initial post-mortem examination tests had found a “number of TB-like lesions” but further tests would be carried out.

Geronimo
Geronimo was removed from his owner’s farm and euthanised (Claire Hayhurst/PA)

Those tests failed to provide conclusive findings about the source of the animal’s bovine TB, the Government said.

Speaking on the anniversary of Geronimo’s death, Ms Macdonald said: “George Eustice needs to go in the reshuffle.

“Boris Johnson could have stopped it and he is just as incompetent and complicit in all of this.

“Will the new prime minister, and it sounds like it could be Liz Truss, have the courage and care enough to form an investigation or find out what been going on at Defra?

“There’s this whole policy of killing animals at the taxpayers’ expense without looking at the science and the lid has come off it and they need to be held to account.”

Ms Macdonald said she still did not know how exactly how the alpaca had died after being removed from her farm and loaded into a trailer and taken away.

“They still won’t tell me how he died, and they still won’t prove to me he walked out of that trailer,” she said.

“They all had body cameras and there was CCTV. If he did walk out that trailer – there is no reason why they can’t prove it.”

She has ongoing complaints lodged with the Parliamentary Ombudsman and the Independent Office for Police Conduct about the operation to cull the animal.

“Everything’s just really slow,” she said.

“I’ve had some snippets back but nothing really forms a picture and until we get through the complaints process we don’t know what we will have left to take forward.

“There is lots of stalling. It is brick wall after brick wall, and it’s taken quite a long time to go through it or challenge them and go back and chase people.”

Last year, chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss said the Animal and Plant Health Agency had completed its culture testing work to try and determine the source of the infection.

Ms Middlemiss said it was not possible to culture bacteria from tissue samples meaning that whole genome sequencing could not be carried out.

“This animal tested positive for bovine tuberculosis on two separate occasions using highly specific tests,” she said.

“Due to the complexity of the disease, further testing has not enabled us to use whole genome sequencing to try to understand how the animal became infected in the first place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

(HMD Global)
Nokia users offered eco-friendly rewards for keeping phones for longer
Bill Turnbull presented BBC Breakfast alongside many co-hosts, including Susanna Reid (PA)
Tributes paid to ‘remarkable broadcaster’ Bill Turnbull
Ashley Dale (Handout/PA)
Man bailed after arrest on suspicion of Liverpool council worker’s murder
Ring Intercom (Ring)
Intercom device unveiled as new home security option for people in flats
Bill Turnbull (Classic FM/PA)
BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull dies aged 66 after prostate cancer fight
Elena Mountford is raising awareness for cancer among those in the military (Elena Mountford/PA)
Corporal thanks public for ‘amazing’ support for marathon challenge
What the papers say – September 1 (PA)
What the papers say – September 1
Dave Chappelle makes surprise appearance at Liverpool comedy club (Netflix/Mathieu Bitton/PA)
Dave Chappelle makes surprise appearance at local Liverpool comedy club
A list of possible storm names are compiled by Irish forecaster Met Eireann, the UK’s Met Office and the Dutch national weather forecasting service KNMI (PA)
Met Office reveals new storm names for 2022/23 season
European perch swimming through sheets of cloud-like algae (Tiina Tormanen/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)
First images for Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition revealed

More from Press and Journal

Supplied by Shutterstock.
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled its sales of fruit ice creams.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0