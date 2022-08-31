Kate Moss reveals unusual way Johnny Depp gave her first diamonds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate Moss reveals unusual way Johnny Depp gave her first diamonds

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 5:10 pm
Johnny Depp and Kate Moss (PA)
Kate Moss has revealed the first diamonds she ever owned were a gift from Johnny Depp, who presented them to her in a novel way.

The model, who was in a relationship with the Hollywood actor between 1994 and 1998, offered the surprising insight during an interview with British Vogue about her most famous looks.

Reflecting on a John Galliano white dress she wore in 1995, Moss recalled how she was given the item by the designer but had since lost it.

Turning her attention to the jewellery, she said: “And that diamond necklace Johnny gave me, they were the first diamonds I ever owned. He pulled them out of the crack of his arse.

 

“We were going out to dinner and he said, ‘I’ve got something in my bum, can you have a look,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ and I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace.”

Moss, 48, recently testified in defence of Depp, 59, during his multimillion-dollar US lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Aquaman actress had mentioned a rumour that Moss was pushed down the stairs by Depp while the two were in a relationship.

But when Moss testified during the trial, appearing in the Virginia courtroom via videolink, she said Depp had not “pushed, kicked or threw me” down any stairs while they were together.

She later told presenter Lauren Laverne while appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs: “I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth.”

The British Vogue interview also saw Moss admit she did not realise her famous so-called naked dress was see-through.

Johnny Depp court case
Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The catwalk star wore a sheer slip dress to Elite Models’ look of the year party in London in 1993, wearing only a black thong underneath.

“I did not know that this dress was see through until the pictures came out the next day in the newspaper,” she said.

“It was the flash that made it look naked cause actually the fabric when I was wearing it, when I went out I didn’t think it was that see through.

“But obviously it was. I mean, had I known I’d be talking about it 30 years later … good dress good night.”

The September issue of British Vogue is available now.

