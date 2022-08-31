Baby girl could have contracted pneumonia hours or days before birth – inquest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Baby girl could have contracted pneumonia hours or days before birth – inquest

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 5:48 pm
Elena Sala and David Matthews with baby Rosanna, who died on November 23, 2020 (Family handout/PA)
Elena Sala and David Matthews with baby Rosanna, who died on November 23, 2020 (Family handout/PA)

A baby girl who died at three days old could have contracted congenital pneumonia “hours or even days” before her birth, an inquest has been told.

Rosanna Matthews died on November 23, 2020, and the inquest into her death continued at Archbishop’s Palace in Maidstone, Kent, on Wednesday.

Mum Elena Sala was on the labour ward of Tunbridge Wells Hospital on November 20 of that year and said she started feeling the urge to push along with contractions at around 3pm – but was told not to push until after a vaginal examination at 4.45pm.

The inquest heard evidence from four doctors who were on shift at the time of Rosanna’s birth including Philippa Moth, the consultant obstetrician on duty until 5pm on that day, and Oliver Wildman, who took over that role when shift changeover occurred.

When Miss Sala was brought into theatre for Rosanna to be delivered at 5.23pm, the baby heartbeat monitor (cardiotocograph) found the baby was suffering foetal bradycardia – an abnormally low heart rate.

Mr Wildman then decided to deliver Rosanna immediately via a caesarean section, following two failed attempts at instrumental delivery using a suction cup and forceps in the birthing room.

Rosanna Matthews death
Rosanna Matthews died on November 23, 2020 at just three days old (Family handout/PA)

Explaining the foetal bradycardia, Miss Moth said: “This could have been a hypoxic or infective process. The cardiotocograph was considered pathological due to two non-reassuring features but it didn’t show hypoxic issues, so we concluded the bradycardia was caused by an infection.

“Congenital pneumonia is an infection in the lungs and can be contracted during or before labour.

“It could be an ascending infection where it moves from the vagina upwards or could be contracted through the placenta.

“Analysis of the gases in the umbilical cord during the post-mortem suggests this process was ongoing for possibly many hours or days.

“This makes babies more sensitive to any issues in labour and this would have made Rosanna more vulnerable. It’s difficult to know the point when Rosanna could have been born with a heartbeat.”

The inquest, which is expected to run until Friday, continues.

