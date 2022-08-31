African-Caribbean people with type 1 diabetes ‘at higher risk of kidney disease’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
African-Caribbean people with type 1 diabetes ‘at higher risk of kidney disease’

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 8:02 pm
‘African-Caribbean type 1 diabetics more likely to get kidney disease’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
‘African-Caribbean type 1 diabetics more likely to get kidney disease’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ethnicity is a risk factor in people with type 1 diabetes developing kidney disease, a study suggests.

The findings also indicate that people of African-Caribbean heritage living with diabetes have nearly a 60% greater risk of advanced kidney disease.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition that can cause symptoms early in life, while type 2 diabetes is often lifestyle-related and can develop over time.

It is estimated that 10% of people with diabetes have type 1, with 400,000 people living with the condition in the UK.

Kidney disease affects nearly 30-40% of people with diabetes, regardless of type.

Lead author Dr Janaka Karalliedde, from King’s College London, said: “Diabetes-related kidney failure is devastating for people affected and their families.

“This is the first study in type 1 diabetes to describe the impact of ethnicity on kidney function loss.

“We observed that African-Caribbean people with type 1 diabetes are at nearly 60% higher risk of losing more than half of their kidney function and that this loss also occurs faster.

“Further studies are needed to study and understand the exact reasons for this increased risk of kidney disease in African-Caribbean people with type 1 diabetes.”

Although it is known that ethnicity is a risk factor for type 2 diabetes and kidney disease, not much is known about whether ethnicity is a risk factor for kidney complications of type 1 diabetes.

Most previous studies looking at risk factors for kidney disease have been in less diverse or predominantly white people.

Researchers from King’s College London looked at more than 5,000 people with type 1 diabetes.

They all had good kidney function and 13% were African-Caribbean.

After following the group for eight years, they found that 260 people had a decline of more than 50% of kidney function and developed stage 4 kidney disease –  an indicator of severe and advanced kidney disease.

Stage 5 is kidney failure when people often need a kidney transplant or dialysis to live.

Hilary Nathan, director of policy and communications at Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation UK, said: “This is important research, showing for the first time that people of African-Caribbean heritage have a far higher risk of developing kidney disease because of type 1 diabetes.

“This research area needs greater funding and focus to help form future approaches to genuinely personalised medicine, so that people from African-Caribbean backgrounds with type 1 diabetes do not have to face undue fear or consequences of traumatic kidney function loss.”

The study was supported by a research grant from Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital Charity.

The findings are published in the Diabetes Care journal.

