David Hockney painting to go under hammer for first time in 30 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

David Hockney painting to go under hammer for first time in 30 years

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 9:58 pm
David Hockney’s Early Morning, Sainte-Maxime (Christie’s/PA)
David Hockney’s Early Morning, Sainte-Maxime (Christie’s/PA)

A painting by influential British artist David Hockney will go under the hammer for the first time in more than 30 years this autumn.

Depicting a view of the sun shining over the French Riviera, Early Morning, Sainte-Maxime from 1969 is said to be a tribute to Hockney’s emotional state at the height of his relationship with Peter Schlesinger and anticipates some of the artist’s greatest works.

The artwork, which has an estimate of £7 million to £10 million, will highlight Christie’s 20th and 21st Century sale in London on October 13.

It is one of four paintings based on photographs taken during a trip to France with Hockney’s then partner Mr Schlesinger in autumn 1968.

The Queen’s Window
David Hockney (Victoria Jones/PA)

The 85-year-old Bradford-born artist had returned to London in 1968 after spending four years in California and the south of France became an instant draw for him and Mr Schlesinger and would come to play a central role in their relationship.

Boasting hues of lilac and teal to depict the rising sun over the water, the painting is situated between Hockney’s Californian swimming pool paintings and his pioneering double portraits.

A global exhibition of the piece will begin in Seoul in South Korea on September 3 to 5 before touring to Hong Kong from September 14 to 16 and New York from September 24 to 28.

The painting will then be exhibited in London from October 6 for the first time since it was originally unveiled during Hockney’s retrospective at the Whitechapel Gallery in 1970, before going on sale.

Early Morning, Sainte-Maxime was last seen at auction in New York in 1988.

Katharine Arnold, head of post-war and contemporary art at Christie’s Europe, said: “In David Hockney’s Early Morning, Sainte-Maxime, we see the artist expressing his feelings of deep contentment and ease as his relationship with Peter Schlesinger was blossoming.

“This exquisite scene captures the vibrant hues that the sun casts as it rises over the glistening water of the French Riviera.”

She added: “We are delighted to present a seminal painting by one of Britain’s leading artists as a highlight of the Frieze Week auction programme at Christie’s.”

Cristian Albu, co-head of the 20th and 21st century art department at Christie’s Asia Pacific, said: “I am delighted that we will also display such a powerful painting by David Hockney in our first pre-sale exhibition in Seoul.

“As the art world congregates for Seoul’s dynamic Art Week and the inaugural edition of Frieze art fair in the city, we are sure that this magnificent, early example of Hockney’s explorations of water will resonate with collectors.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

(HMD Global)
Nokia users offered eco-friendly rewards for keeping phones for longer
Bill Turnbull presented BBC Breakfast alongside many co-hosts, including Susanna Reid (PA)
Tributes paid to ‘remarkable broadcaster’ Bill Turnbull
Ashley Dale (Handout/PA)
Man bailed after arrest on suspicion of Liverpool council worker’s murder
Ring Intercom (Ring)
Intercom device unveiled as new home security option for people in flats
Bill Turnbull (Classic FM/PA)
BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull dies aged 66 after prostate cancer fight
Elena Mountford is raising awareness for cancer among those in the military (Elena Mountford/PA)
Corporal thanks public for ‘amazing’ support for marathon challenge
What the papers say – September 1 (PA)
What the papers say – September 1
Dave Chappelle makes surprise appearance at Liverpool comedy club (Netflix/Mathieu Bitton/PA)
Dave Chappelle makes surprise appearance at local Liverpool comedy club
A list of possible storm names are compiled by Irish forecaster Met Eireann, the UK’s Met Office and the Dutch national weather forecasting service KNMI (PA)
Met Office reveals new storm names for 2022/23 season
European perch swimming through sheets of cloud-like algae (Tiina Tormanen/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)
First images for Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition revealed

More from Press and Journal

Supplied by Shutterstock.
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled its sales of fruit ice creams.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0