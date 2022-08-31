First images for Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First images for Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition revealed

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 12:05 am Updated: September 1, 2022, 8:28 am
European perch swimming through sheets of cloud-like algae (Tiina Tormanen/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)
European perch swimming through sheets of cloud-like algae (Tiina Tormanen/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)

Fish “flying” through cloud-like algae, a vanishing giraffe and a stag in snow in London are among the first images released from this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

More than a dozen highly commended images have been unveiled by the Natural History Museum from this year’s competition, ahead of the winners being announced at a ceremony hosted by Chris Packham on October 11.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Dipper dispute by Heikki Nikki, which has been highly commended in the Behaviour: Birds category at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition )Heikki Nikki/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)
Red deer stag in snow in Richmond Park, London (Joshua Cox,/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)
Red deer stag in snow in Richmond Park, London (Joshua Cox/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)

Among the newly released images, which received highly commended awards in their categories, are Tiina Tormanen’s otherworldly image of European perch swimming through sheet of algae and seven-year-old Joshua Cox’s portrait of a stag in Richmond Park, UK.

Joshua captured the image of the red deer stag, after he and his father followed some deer at a safe distance and, as the snow intensified, one of the stags stopped.

“He almost looked as if he was having a snow shower,” Joshua said.

Giraffe disappearing between concrete railway pillars in Nairobi, Kenya
Giraffe disappearing between concrete railway pillars in Nairobi, Kenya (Jose Fragozo/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Treefrog pool party by Brandon Guell, which has been highly commended in the Behaviour: Amphibians and Reptiles category at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition (Brandon Guell/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

A giraffe disappearing between concrete railway pillars, highlighting the contrast between the natural world and human infrastructure in Nairobi, Kenya, was captured by Jose Fragozo.

Also among the 14 images that have been released are shots of a polar bear leaning out of a window in an abandoned settlement, a pool party of treefrogs, a dog sniffing a sloth that has climbed down a tree, and an eye-to-eye view of a southern right whale.

An exhibition of the top 100 images submitted to the competition opens at the Natural History Museum in London on October 14, before going on a UK and international tour.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Polar frame by Dmitry Kokh, which has been highly commended in the Animal Portraits category at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition (Dmitry Kokh/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year
The Octopus Case by Samuel Sloss, which has been highly commended in the 15-17 years category at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition (Samuel Sloss/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Dr Doug Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum said: “Captured by some of the best photography talent from around the world, the 100 photographs encourage curiosity, connection and wonder.

“These inspiring images convey human impact on the natural world in a way that words cannot – from the urgency of declining biodiversity to the inspiring bounce-back of a protected species.”

Chairwoman of the judging panel, Roz Kidman Cox said: “What’s stayed with me is not just the extraordinary mix of subjects in this year’s collection – a vast panorama of the natural world – but the emotional strength of so many of the pictures.”

