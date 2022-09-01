Corporal thanks public for ‘amazing’ support for marathon challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Corporal thanks public for ‘amazing’ support for marathon challenge

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 7:02 am Updated: September 1, 2022, 7:26 am
Elena Mountford is raising awareness for cancer among those in the military (Elena Mountford/PA)
Elena Mountford is raising awareness for cancer among those in the military (Elena Mountford/PA)

A corporal who is set to complete 10 marathons in 10 days to raise awareness for how cancer affects military personnel has thanked the public for their “amazing” support.

Elena Mountford, 36, who lives in Hereford, has been running a 26.2-mile marathon a day over ten days for the charity Military vs Cancer, which gives grants to organisations who deliver diagnosis, treatment and care to patients and families during the ongoing stages of their cancer journey.

She is set to complete her final marathon on September 1 at MoD Lyneham, with the challenge being spurred on by her witnessing how both her biological and adopted mothers – Maria Bunghiu, who passed away at the age of 66, and Ruth Bilton, 69, respectively – dealt with cancer.

Woman walking
Elena Mountford particularly enjoyed when her father joined her on the third day of the challenge (Elena Mountford/PA)

“My biological mother was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017. When I was out on deployments in Canada, on a military exercise, in 2018, I got told I needed to fly back to the UK as soon as possible because she had a week to live,” she told the PA news agency.

“A few days later, I flew to England and then I was on a plane to Romania, and I got to see her.

“It wasn’t pleasant to watch, but it was nice to see her before she passed away.”

Her adopted mother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2020 and began treatment in 2021, but it was “caught in time”.

Last year, Mrs Mountford completed a similar challenge, where she ran five marathons in five days to raise money for Hexham Oncology Day care unit, where her adopted mother received cancer treatment.

“The hospital was really good and really supportive. So, I thought this year I’ll try and double it essentially and make it a bit harder,” she said.

The challenge, which has been made “harder” through Mrs Mountford carrying 10kg body armour, has been “quite tough at times”.

“The body armour rubbed a bit on my stomach, but I’ve got used to it now,” she said.

“When I first started training, I thought to myself – I’ve got no chance, I’m not going to be able to achieve this, but I just kept trying and have gotten used to it now.”

So far, more than £7,000 has been raised, with some donations coming from around the world.

“It’s crazy that it’s even gone out that far. And it’s also not just about donations, it’s about raising awareness as well”, she said.

“A few people have messaged me saying I didn’t know there was that support out there, thank you very much, and it is good to know that I have helped other people.”

Each marathon has taken Mrs Mountford roughly seven hours to complete, with her third being one of her favourites because her father (Richard Monk, 74) joined her for the last four miles.

“I was really struggling because we had to go up quite a big hill and it was just to have him there to support me really,” she said.

“I wasn’t expecting it, so it was a nice little surprise.”

She added that the support she has received has been “amazing”.

Woman walking with a flag in her hand
Elena Mountford has thanked the public for their amazing support (Elena Mountford/PA)

“My husband (Daniel, 40) been absolutely amazing. I’ve done this over my summer leave and he dedicated his time to support me and he’s done a marathon himself and come out on a few days to cheer me on,” she said.

“The whole neighbourhood has been amazing. They’ll come out and clap me in every day when I come in and it’s the support and people that make it a highlight.”

She added that her military colleagues are set to meet her at the finishing line of her final marathon.

“They’re all supporting me on my final day, which is really nice,” she said.

“On Wednesday, lots of people came down to run with me and took time out of work to be there for me really, which is really nice.”

More information about Mrs Mountford’s fundraiser can be found here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/elena-mountford

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the Notting Hill Carnival is ‘a really important part of the fabric of London’ (PA)
Notting Hill Carnival remains part of fabric of London despite violence – mayor
Train services in parts of northern England are severely disrupted after a burst water main flooded tracks (Network Rail/PA)
Massive water leak floods train tracks
Two HGVs collided on the M11 in the early hours of Thursday (@EmriGreg/PA)
M11 shut near Stansted after crash between Royal Mail lorry and transporter
Vials of Covid-19 vaccine (Pfizer via AP)
EU regulator clears tweaked versions of Covid vaccines
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
Former butcher, 90, tells court he stabbed wife to ‘quieten her down’
The decision to pursue prosecutions in connection with the deaths of three teenagers outside a St Patrick’s Day disco more than three years ago has been welcomed. (PA)
Prosecutions over St Patrick’s Day disco deaths welcomed by victim’s father
(University of Reading/PA)
Fossil could be rare complete dinosaur skeleton
A man has been cleared by a jury of rioting during disorder in Swansea last year (Tony Baggett/Alamy/PA)
Man cleared of rioting after Swansea disorder following teenager’s death
(Twitter/PA)
Twitter testing Edit Tweet tool for select users
A mass booklet from a memorial service in memory of Lauren Bullock (PA)
Three promising young lives cut short in disco tragedy

More from Press and Journal

Ian Stewart.
Man admits shouting racist abuse at Celtic players during Aberdeen match
Sanjeev Kholi, Paul Riley, Jane McCarry and Gavin Mitchell from Still Game. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
People Hav Tae Know: Still Game cast bringing anniversary tour to Aberdeen
0
Ryan Duncan.
'An extraordinary breach of security': Drunk man made it to planes after scaling Aberdeen…
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Barley seeds have returned to the distillery from space.
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'