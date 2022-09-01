Intercom device unveiled as new home security option for people in flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Intercom device unveiled as new home security option for people in flats

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 9:02 am
Ring Intercom (Ring)
Ring Intercom (Ring)

Home security firm Ring has unveiled a new device that links to home audio intercom systems and enables people who live in flats to answer a door buzzer from anywhere via their smartphone.

The wifi-connected Ring Intercom is connected to the intercom handset inside a user’s flat and when linked to the company’s app, will allow them to answer the buzzer and have two-way conversations with whoever is at the door as well as let someone in no matter where they are.

Ring has grown rapidly in recent years through its line-up of video doorbells and home security cameras.

The company said the new intercom device would support contactless access via the Ring app to replace a key or fob used to enter the building.

Ring confirmed it would also support shared users – meaning multiple members of a household could use the system to enter the building as well as answer and interact with door buzzes.

Ring Intercom
Ring says the Intercom can be easily installed without any external or structural work required (Ring)

An activity log within the app will provide an overview of missed and answered intercom calls, as well as show each time the door has been remotely unlocked to let someone in.

“We’re constantly inventing based on customer feedback and one of the most common requests I get from customers in Europe is for simple, affordable security options for apartments,” Ring founder and chief inventor Jamie Siminoff said.

“We reinvented modification-free, easy-to-install home security, with devices like Ring Alarm and Indoor Cam, and now Ring Intercom is the natural next step in Ring’s mission to make neighbourhoods safer for everyone, regardless of home type.

“Technology in the home has to evolve to meet changing customer needs and busy lifestyles, and we’re excited to continue innovating with easy-to-use solutions for our customers.

“Ring Intercom puts the customer in control, improving secure building access for residents and visitors, while introducing the added convenience Ring customers know and love.

“By upgrading the functionality of their existing intercom, customers no longer need to stay at home for a delivery or leave guests waiting outside in the rain when they’re not home.”

The company said the Intercom will be compatible with most existing intercom systems, and is introducing a compatibility checker on its website, with the device going on sale in the UK on September 28 for £120.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the Notting Hill Carnival is ‘a really important part of the fabric of London’ (PA)
Notting Hill Carnival remains part of fabric of London despite violence – mayor
Train services in parts of northern England are severely disrupted after a burst water main flooded tracks (Network Rail/PA)
Massive water leak floods train tracks
Two HGVs collided on the M11 in the early hours of Thursday (@EmriGreg/PA)
M11 shut near Stansted after crash between Royal Mail lorry and transporter
Vials of Covid-19 vaccine (Pfizer via AP)
EU regulator clears tweaked versions of Covid vaccines
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
Former butcher, 90, tells court he stabbed wife to ‘quieten her down’
The decision to pursue prosecutions in connection with the deaths of three teenagers outside a St Patrick’s Day disco more than three years ago has been welcomed. (PA)
Prosecutions over St Patrick’s Day disco deaths welcomed by victim’s father
(University of Reading/PA)
Fossil could be rare complete dinosaur skeleton
A man has been cleared by a jury of rioting during disorder in Swansea last year (Tony Baggett/Alamy/PA)
Man cleared of rioting after Swansea disorder following teenager’s death
(Twitter/PA)
Twitter testing Edit Tweet tool for select users
A mass booklet from a memorial service in memory of Lauren Bullock (PA)
Three promising young lives cut short in disco tragedy

More from Press and Journal

Ian Stewart.
Man admits shouting racist abuse at Celtic players during Aberdeen match
Sanjeev Kholi, Paul Riley, Jane McCarry and Gavin Mitchell from Still Game. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
People Hav Tae Know: Still Game cast bringing anniversary tour to Aberdeen
0
Ryan Duncan.
'An extraordinary breach of security': Drunk man made it to planes after scaling Aberdeen…
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Barley seeds have returned to the distillery from space.
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'