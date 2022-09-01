Town councillor dies seven months after attack in home that killed his wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Town councillor dies seven months after attack in home that killed his wife

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 11:42 am
Former district councillor Ken Walker with his wife Freda Walker (Bolsover District Council/PA)
Former district councillor Ken Walker with his wife Freda Walker (Bolsover District Council/PA)

A town councillor who was left with critical injuries after a “horrendous” attack at his home which also led to the death of his wife, has now died.

Ken Walker, 88, suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident at his home in Langwith Junction, Shirebrook, near Bolsover in Derbyshire on January 14.

His wife Freda Walker, 86, was discovered with fatal injuries and later found to have died from head injuries and airway obstruction.

Freda Walker death
Flowers outside the family house on Station Road (Josh Payne/PA)

Vasile Culea, 33, was charged with Mrs Walker’s murder and Mr Walker’s attempted murder and has pleaded not guilty.

Derbyshire Police said Mr Walker died on Monday at Mansfield’s Kingsmill Hospital but a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death has not yet been carried out.

Further charges have not yet been brought in respect of Mr Walker’s death.

The current charges allege Culea, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, murdered Mrs Walker on January 14 and attempted to murder Mr Walker on the same date.

Vasile Culea court case
Vasile Culea in the dock at Derby Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A concerned neighbour found the couple at the property in Station Road at 9am on January 15.

Police previously said one of their leading lines of inquiry was that the incident was a suspected burglary.

Mr Walker’s family have been informed of his death, the force added.

Culea, who is due to stand trial at Derby Crown Court on October 4, was remanded into custody during his last court appearance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the Notting Hill Carnival is ‘a really important part of the fabric of London’ (PA)
Notting Hill Carnival remains part of fabric of London despite violence – mayor
Train services in parts of northern England are severely disrupted after a burst water main flooded tracks (Network Rail/PA)
Massive water leak floods train tracks
Two HGVs collided on the M11 in the early hours of Thursday (@EmriGreg/PA)
M11 shut near Stansted after crash between Royal Mail lorry and transporter
Vials of Covid-19 vaccine (Pfizer via AP)
EU regulator clears tweaked versions of Covid vaccines
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
Former butcher, 90, tells court he stabbed wife to ‘quieten her down’
The decision to pursue prosecutions in connection with the deaths of three teenagers outside a St Patrick’s Day disco more than three years ago has been welcomed. (PA)
Prosecutions over St Patrick’s Day disco deaths welcomed by victim’s father
(University of Reading/PA)
Fossil could be rare complete dinosaur skeleton
A man has been cleared by a jury of rioting during disorder in Swansea last year (Tony Baggett/Alamy/PA)
Man cleared of rioting after Swansea disorder following teenager’s death
(Twitter/PA)
Twitter testing Edit Tweet tool for select users
A mass booklet from a memorial service in memory of Lauren Bullock (PA)
Three promising young lives cut short in disco tragedy

More from Press and Journal

Ian Stewart.
Man admits shouting racist abuse at Celtic players during Aberdeen match
Sanjeev Kholi, Paul Riley, Jane McCarry and Gavin Mitchell from Still Game. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
People Hav Tae Know: Still Game cast bringing anniversary tour to Aberdeen
0
Ryan Duncan.
'An extraordinary breach of security': Drunk man made it to planes after scaling Aberdeen…
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Barley seeds have returned to the distillery from space.
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'