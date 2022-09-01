Twitter testing Edit Tweet tool for select users

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Twitter testing Edit Tweet tool for select users

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 2:02 pm
(Twitter/PA)
(Twitter/PA)

Twitter has begun internal testing of an Edit Tweet feature which will soon be expanded to some users of its Twitter Blue subscription service, the social media platform confirmed.

The company revealed early this year that it was working on a tool to allow users to edit tweets after they are posted, which is “our most requested feature to date”.

The firm said tweets will be able to be edited “a few times” in a 30-minute window immediately after they are published, and edited tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp and label to make it clear the original post has been modified.

Users will be able to click to see a tweet’s edit history, which will show past versions.

Twitter said labelling tweets and giving access to a post’s history is important because “they help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said”.

In a blog post, the social media company said the feature would remain in a testing phase, with only a few users, for some time while it analyses how it is used.

Some critics have warned it could be exploited by bad actors seeking to spread disinformation.

“Like any new feature, we’re intentionally testing Edit Tweet with a smaller group to help us incorporate feedback while identifying and resolving potential issues. This includes how people might misuse the feature. You can never be too careful,” Twitter said in its blog post.

“Later this month, we’ll be expanding Edit Tweet access to Twitter Blue subscribers.

“As part of their subscription, they receive early access to features and help us test them before they come to Twitter. The test will be localised to a single country at first and expand as we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet.

“We’ll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write and engage with tweets.”

Twitter Blue, available in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, is a monthly subscription service that gives users additional features not available to the wider public.

