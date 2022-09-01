Fossil could be rare complete dinosaur skeleton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fossil could be rare complete dinosaur skeleton

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 2:20 pm
(University of Reading/PA)
(University of Reading/PA)

A dinosaur fossil discovered in Canada could be a rare complete dinosaur skeleton, researchers say.

Complete with fossilised skin, the exposed fossil of the hadrosaur, a large, plant-eating, duck-billed species, is sticking out from a hillside in Dinosaur Provincial Park in Alberta, Canada.

While the fossil includes a large portion of the young animal’s tail and its right hind foot, it is sitting in a way that suggests the entire skeleton may be preserved within the hill.

Close-up detail of fossilised skin (Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology/PA)

As entire skeletons are very rare, the specimen is likely to provide information about what the dinosaur looked like and its anatomy.

The fossil was discovered during a field school scouting visit in 2021.

Dr Brian Pickles from the University of Reading was leading a search of the area when a volunteer crew member named Teri Kaskie noticed part of a fossil skeleton protruding from a hillside.

Dr Pickles said: “This is a very exciting discovery and we hope to complete the excavation over the next two field seasons.

“Based on the small size of the tail and foot, this is likely to be a juvenile.

“Although adult duck-billed dinosaurs are well represented in the fossil record, younger animals are far less common.

“This means the find could help palaeontologists to understand how hadrosaurs grew and developed.”

Dr Caleb Brown, from the Royal Tyrrell Museum, said: “Hadrosaur fossils are relatively common in this part of the world but another thing that makes this find unique is the fact that large areas of the exposed skeleton are covered in fossilised skin.

“This suggests that there may be even more preserved skin within the rock, which can give us further insight into what the hadrosaur looked like.”

It may take several months to collect the entire skeleton, and once the fossil is collected it will be delivered to the Royal Tyrrell Museum’s Preparation Lab, where technicians will work to uncover the fossil.

They will determine how well-preserved it is, whether the entire skeleton is there, and how much of the skin is preserved.

Identifying the exact species of duck-billed dinosaur will only be possible if a skull is discovered.

Based on the size and preservation of the specimen, fully preparing it for research and display may take several years.

This year the first international palaeontology field school is taking place, involving academics and students from the University of Reading and the University of New England in Australia.

In collaboration with the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Canada the team is working together to excavate the skeleton while protecting the exposed fossil.

