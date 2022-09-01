Massive water leak floods train tracks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Massive water leak floods train tracks

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 3:28 pm
Train services in parts of northern England are severely disrupted after a burst water main flooded tracks (Network Rail/PA)

Train services in parts of northern England are severely disrupted after a major water leak flooded tracks.

Network Rail said it was forced to close the line in Audenshaw, east Manchester, at around 2am on Thursday due to a burst water main.

Trains are prevented from running in either direction between Manchester Piccadilly, Rose Hill and Hadfield, as well as Stalybridge and Leeds via Guide Bridge.

This is affecting TransPennine Express services as far away as Hull.

Operator Northern is running rail replacement buses on some disrupted routes.

United Utilities is responsible for the water main.

Flooded railway lines
The flooding began at 2am on Thursday (Network Rail/PA)

Chris Pye, Network Rail’s North West infrastructure director, said: “We’re sorry to passengers impacted by this burst water main and we’re assisting United Utilities as they work hard to get to the bottom of the fault and get it fixed so trains can run again.

“I’d please ask people planning on travelling on the Glossop Line and between Manchester and Leeds via Stalybridge today to check National Rail Enquiries before they set off on their journey as this is causing severe disruption.”

Phil Sweeney, head of central operations for United Utilities, said: “Our teams are working closely with Network Rail to resolve the issue as quickly and as safely as possible whilst maintaining water supplies to customers in the area.

“We’d like to apologise to passengers for the inconvenience caused by the burst.”

There is growing concern over water leaks due to a drought being declared for parts of England, although not the North West.

United Utilities, which provides water to more than three million customers, recorded leakage per property per day of 130 litres in 2020/2021.

A company spokesman told the PA news agency last month it was “not considering any restrictions on use” of water but did encourage customers to use water wisely.

