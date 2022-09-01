Harry Potter fans mark moment train leaves for Hogwarts at King’s Cross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Harry Potter fans mark moment train leaves for Hogwarts at King’s Cross

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 4:06 pm
Harry Potter fans at the Back To Hogwarts event at King’s Cross station in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Harry Potter fans at the Back To Hogwarts event at King’s Cross station in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Harry Potter fans were treated to a magical display at King’s Cross Station on Thursday to mark the moment Hogwarts students board the train to school.

The departure board lit up and announcements were made ahead of the 11am fictional departure from platform nine and three quarters, before a countdown led by Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson and Capital FM presenter Vick Hope.

The ‘Back To Hogwarts’ event in the capital also included wand combat workshops as well as a rendition of a wand dance from the West End cast of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child.

Back to Hogwarts event at King’s Cross station
Harry Potter fans at the Back To Hogwarts event at King’s Cross station in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Thompson, who hosted the event, said: “Being a massive Harry Potter fan, I jumped at the chance to come down to King’s Cross and host the live countdown for the Back To Hogwarts Day celebrations this year.

“My expectations were already sky high, but I was blown away when I saw so many amazing Wizarding World fans had come down for the day, absolutely smashing it with their costumes!

“Highlight for me was having one-on-one wand combat training with Paul Harris, the Wizarding World wand choreographer, and it was brilliant to see the cast of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child perform the ‘wand dance’ too.”

Back to Hogwarts event at King’s Cross station
A live performance from the West End cast of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at the Back To Hogwarts event at King’s Cross station in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Until 4 September, fans will also be able to have their photograph taken with 1.5m-tall replicas of the Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone book, while a video booth allows people to see what they would look like in the carriage that famously took Harry, Ron and Hermione to Hogwarts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Naomi Long (PA)
Greenvale public inquiry ‘not appropriate’ while prosecutions pursued, says Long
Northern Ireland’s political leaders have been warned of a ‘bleak outlook’ this winter, even if the return of the Stormont Executive is agreed (PA)
Stormont parties warned of ‘bleak outlook’ even with return of proper Executive
Fiona Donohoe arriving at Belfast Laganside courts for her son Noah Donohoe’s inquest hearing (/PA)
Police source ‘leaking’ material on Donohoe case on social media, court told
Wadi Camacho (Steven Paston/PA)
Ex-boxing champion cleared of assaulting ex-girlfriend and stealing her phone
Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen of Merseyside Police during a press conference (Peter Byrne/PA)
Two guns used in Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder, police say
Noah Donohoe was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing (Family handout/PA)
Coroner hears contentious police bid to withhold material from schoolboy inquest
Eleven people died in the tragedy in August 2015 (PA)
Shoreham Airshow tragedy inquest will not reinvestigate deaths, says coroner
Dame Stephanie Shirley (right) at the unveiling of the memorial (Joe Giddens/PA)
Kindertransport memorial unveiled at port that helped save thousands of children
The hot summer included the record-breaking heat in July (Owen Humphreys/PA)
England has had joint hottest summer on record, Met Office figures show
Some 273,290 UK-based 18-year-olds had been accepted on a higher education course in the UK as of Thursday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Record number of UK students in clearing two weeks after A-level results

More from Press and Journal

Burra lifeboat was sent out to find the boat.
Coastguard uses 'detective work' to find boat aground in 'communication blackspot' off Skye
Tui flight
'Treated less than animals to slaughter': Diabetic man refused bottle of water after 'shambolic'…
0
Paul O'Hara won the Scottish PGA title in 2019 after three successive second place finishes.
Paul O'Hara in control at West Kilbride as he seeks second Scottish PGA title
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Shetland live streamed council meetings Picture shows; Shetland council chamber. Lerwick. Supplied by Shetland Islands Council Date; Unknown
Shetland Council to stream meetings live online
0
Moray Council dredger the Selkie has upped its working days but continues to be plagued by maintenance issues.
30 days work in three months - and that's an improvement for the Moray…
1
Harry Potter fans at the Back To Hogwarts event at King’s Cross station in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Ferrari Roma a grand tour de force
0