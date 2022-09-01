Union says it will ‘shut down’ rail network with more strikes after talks fail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Union says it will ‘shut down’ rail network with more strikes after talks fail

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 4:22 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 5:52 pm
Northern ScotRail services could be affected again by strike action. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Tens of thousands of railway workers will stage fresh strikes in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members at Network Rail and 14 train operators will walk out on September 15 and 17.

The union said more than 40,000 of its members will strike, warning it will “effectively shut down” the rail network.

A series of stoppages in the bitter, deadlocked row have already been held.

Previous RMT strikes have shut down all ScotRail to and from Inverness and Aberdeen due to them involving Network Rail staff, who control signals on the railway to allow trains to run.

It is not known what impact the forthcoming strikes will have on north and north-east connections.

Rail workers outside Aberdeen train station during a July strike. Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Breakdown in union talks

Talks between the union and rail industry have been ongoing but there has been no breakthrough or new offers from either Network Rail or the operators, the union said.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members have no choice but to continue this strike action.

“Network Rail and the train operating companies have shown little interest this past few weeks in offering our members anything new in order for us to be able to come to a negotiated settlement.

“Grant Shapps (Transport Secretary) continues his dereliction of duty by staying in his bunker and shackling the rail industry from making a deal with us.

“We will continue to negotiate in good faith, but the employers and Government need to understand our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes.”

Inverness train station has been deserted during previous strikes. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The news follows announcements by Aslef and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association of strikes by their members in the coming weeks.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Yet again, union leaders are choosing self-defeating, co-ordinated strike action over constructive talks, not only disrupting the lives of millions who rely on these services but jeopardising the future of the railways and their own members’ livelihoods.

“These reforms deliver the modernisations our rail network urgently needs, are essential to the future of rail, and will happen, strikes will not change this.”

Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said: “We want to give our employees a decent pay rise and we’re doing everything we can to find a breakthrough in talks.

“It isn’t fair to ask taxpayers or passengers to fund this pay rise, so we must fund it ourselves, which is achievable if the unions will work with us to modernise and run the railway more efficiently.

“Our latest offer of a two-year 8% pay rise, with heavily discounted travel and a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies, is affordable from within our own budgets, but the RMT remains unwilling to give its members the chance to vote on it despite knowing that members at another union overwhelmingly accepted a similar deal.

“Frustratingly, the RMT’s decision to call further action means we will again have to ask passengers to stay away from the railway on September 15 and 17, at a time when we should be focusing on building a railway fit for a 21st century, post-pandemic Britain.”

Coastguard uses 'detective work' to find boat aground in 'communication blackspot' off Skye
Tui flight
'Treated less than animals to slaughter': Diabetic man refused bottle of water after 'shambolic'…
Paul O'Hara in control at West Kilbride as he seeks second Scottish PGA title
Shetland Council to stream meetings live online
30 days work in three months - and that's an improvement for the Moray…
Ferrari Roma a grand tour de force
