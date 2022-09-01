Ex-boxing champion cleared of assaulting ex-girlfriend and stealing her phone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-boxing champion cleared of assaulting ex-girlfriend and stealing her phone

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 5:22 pm
Wadi Camacho (Steven Paston/PA)
Wadi Camacho (Steven Paston/PA)

A former boxing champion has been cleared of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and stealing her iPhone in a row outside his mother’s home.

Wadi Camacho, 37, was accused of cutting Louise Mitchell’s cheek and threatening to throw her car keys down the drain during the dispute on June 25 2020.

But the ex-cruiserweight, who previously held the Commonwealth title, was acquitted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Ms Mitchell and the theft of her iPhone 6S following an Old Bailey trial.

He was also found not guilty of two counts of breaching a non-molestation order by “threatening, intimidating, harassing or verbally abusing” and using violence against his ex-partner.

Camacho, a former sparring partner of Anthony Joshua, accepted there had been a disagreement and that he had taken his ex-partner’s keys because he was worried about her driving.

Wadi Camacho at The O2 Arena in London
Wadi Camacho at The O2 arena in London (Steven Paston/PA)

But he denied attacking her or taking her phone, and on Thursday jurors accepted his account.

The court heard the former couple usually communicated through Camacho’s mother or another third party but she had been shielding due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the day of the argument the boxer met with Ms Mitchell himself and a confrontation ensued, jurors were told.

She had pulled up outside his mother’s address in Oakes Mews, Poplar, east London, with a legitimate reason to attend the home as part of a family arrangement, the court heard.

Ms Mitchell claimed Camacho had left her with a cut that took months to heal after snatching her phone when she called 999 after they had a disagreement.

But Iain Purdie, defending, said there was no CCTV available of the incident, and that if there were it would show Camacho had not been physically violent or stolen the phone.

The barrister pointed out that after arrest, the defendant had also waived his right to silence and voluntarily answered questions from officers.

In a police interview, the former boxer said the situation would “affect (his) job” and he was “tired of all this craziness”.

He told officers his ex-partner had probably been trying to “crank (him) up to say something not great” and said he was sick of “all these pathetic lies”.

A transcript of the interview read to the court showed Camacho had said: “This obviously does affect my job, what I do. I’m tired of it, all this craziness.

“She’s the one who came to my mum’s house all angry.”

He added: “Whenever she wants to switch the button it’s like everything goes all pear-shaped.”

Camacho exhaled in the dock as jurors returned majority verdicts of not guilty on all four counts after deliberating for five hours and 10 minutes.

