Greenvale public inquiry ‘not appropriate’ while prosecutions pursued, says Long

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Greenvale public inquiry ‘not appropriate’ while prosecutions pursued, says Long

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 5:48 pm
Naomi Long (PA)
Naomi Long (PA)

A public inquiry into the deaths of three teenagers at the Greenvale Hotel in Co Tyrone would not be appropriate while prosecutions are being pursued, Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister has said.

However, Naomi Long said if the context changes, that decision can be looked at again.

Connor Currie, 16, and 17-year-olds Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard lost their lives in a fatal crush as hundreds queued at the doors of the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown for a disco on March 17 2019.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced on Thursday that two men and a company were to be charged over the deaths.

Ms Long said it would not be appropriate for her to comment on the decisions of the PPS, which is independent of her office.

“My thoughts are very much with the families in terms of Greenvale today, irrespective of what decision the PPS had made, this would be a very painful and difficult day,” she said

Asked about whether a public inquiry would be heard into the incident, Ms Long said that will be a decision for the full Stormont executive.

“The difficulty, of course, is that it would not necessarily be for the Department of Justice to lead on any public inquiry, it would be cross-cutting in nature because you would have a whole mix of departments who would be involved, including the Department for Communities, and indeed health, in terms of response,” she said.

“So, for all of those reasons we would not be able to make a decision, although I did write to all Executive ministers at the time about the conclusion I had reached in light of the ongoing cases, but we would not be able to reach a decision without an executive available to do so.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The coffins of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian are brought from St Mary’s Church in Ardmore (Joe Boland/PA)
Hundreds gather to mourn ‘inseparable’ best friends who died in lough
Meghan has told how Mariah Carey called her a ‘diva’ during a podcast episode (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Mariah called Meghan a diva, meaning ‘fabulous, gorgeous and empowering’
Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (right) and former Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Sadiq Khan ‘told Cressida Dick it was last-chance saloon’ ahead of her departure
Metropolitan Police chief Dame Cressida Dick leaves BBC Broadcasting House, London, following her appearance on BBC Radio London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Dame Cressida: First female Met head dogged by criticism over force’s standards
The Arctic Sunrise dropping boulders into the English Channel (Kristian Buus/Greenpeace)
Greenpeace drops boulders onto seabed to block ‘destructive fishing’
The coffin of nine-year-old stabbing victim Lilia Valutyte is carried into St Botolph’s Church in Boston, Lincolnshire (Joe Giddens/PA)
Mourners told of ‘valid’ anger amid grief over schoolgirl Lilia Valutyte’s death
Rosanna Matthews, with parents Elena Sala and David Matthews (Handout/PA)
‘Communication errors’ between midwives and mother whose baby died
File photo dated 29/11/2021 of Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Dame Cressida “felt intimidated” into stepping down as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police in February this year following an ultimatum from Khan, according to a review by Sir Thomas Winsor which found due process was not followed. Issue date: Friday September 2, 2021. (Victoria Jones/PA)
Cressida Dick ‘felt intimidated’ into quitting as Met Police chief
A police barrier at the home of double murderer Christopher Halliwell (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Timeline of case against double murderer Christopher Halliwell
Commissioner Cressida Dick (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The controversies that dogged Dame Cressida Dick’s career as Met commissioner

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Chris Cromar. Peterhead fish caught Picture shows; Peterhead fish. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
'Whopper' 105kg Peterhead hailbut caught by local fisherman arrives in Perthshire
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 5
0
Aberdeenshire Council
Council confirms strikes will close more than 40 north-east schools
0
Picture by Scott Baxter.
Aberdeen University exhibition to tell forgotten story of Arctic exploration
0
Aberdeen players applaud the fans after extra-time at Annan.
Aberdeen's November clash with Hibs at Pittodrie moved to Friday night
0
Naomi Long (PA)
Queues growing on A92 south of Aberdeen following three-vehicle crash
0