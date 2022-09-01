New method could help predict Alzheimer’s risk before symptoms start – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

New method could help predict Alzheimer’s risk before symptoms start – study

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 7:02 pm
Better methods to identify people at high risk of developing the condition could aid treatment research (Peter Byrne/PA)
Better methods to identify people at high risk of developing the condition could aid treatment research (Peter Byrne/PA)

Researchers have developed a new method that could help identify people who are at greater risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease before symptoms appear.

Experts suggest this could help speed up the creation of new treatments for the disease.

People with Alzheimer’s experience gradual loss of memory and other cognitive functions.

And while some treatments can ease symptoms, developing treatments that prevent or slow disease progression has been more challenging.

Senior author Dr Amit Khera said: “We developed a genetic predictor of Alzheimer’s disease associated with both clinical diagnosis and age-dependent cognitive decline.

“By studying the circulating proteome of healthy individuals with very high versus low inherited risk, our team nominated new biomarkers of neurocognitive disease.”

Some trials looking at potential treatments may have been unsuccessful because they involved patients whose disease was too advanced to be treated, experts suggest.

Better methods to identify people at high risk of developing the condition could aid treatment research.

In the new study Manish Paranjpe of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in the US and colleagues analysed data on 7.1 million common DNA variants – alterations to the standard DNA sequence – from an earlier study that included tens of thousands of people with or without Alzheimer’s.

Using this data they developed a novel method that predicts a person’s risk of Alzheimer’s, depending on which DNA variants the person has.

The method was refined and validated with data from more than 300,000 additional people.

Researchers say their DNA-based method is unlikely to be suitable for doctors to predict a patient’s risk of Alzheimer’s because it may be less accurate for non-European populations.

The findings are published in Plos Genetics.

