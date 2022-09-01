Belfast City Council agrees to name bridge after Noah Donohoe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Belfast City Council agrees to name bridge after Noah Donohoe

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 7:22 pm
Fiona Donohoe has welcomed the council decision to name a bridge after her son (Niall Carson/PA)
Fiona Donohoe has welcomed the council decision to name a bridge after her son (Niall Carson/PA)

Belfast City Council has agreed to name a pedestrian and cycle bridge in the south of the city as the Noah Donohoe Bridge.

The bridge’s new name was agreed by councillors following an open public call for suggestions last year which resulted in more than 1,000 submissions in support of naming it after the 14-year-old who was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in 2020.

The 83-metre bridge which opened in September 2021 links the Lagan towpath to Annadale Avenue.

A ceremony to formally name it is likely to take place later this year.

Lord Mayor of Belfast Christina Black said: “I welcome the decision by councillors to support the wishes of the public and the Donohoe family to name the bridge in memory of Noah.

“Noah’s tragic death in 2020 shocked the city and the public’s thoughts and prayers remain with Fiona and the wider Donohoe family as they continue to suffer his loss.

“Given the ongoing feeling of sadness which continues to be felt by many, it is fitting that this permanent tribute to Noah has now been agreed.”

Noah Donohoe death
Noah Donohoe was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020 (Family handout/PA)

Noah’s mother, Fiona Donohoe, said: “On behalf of Noah, we are very humbled and grateful to the public, for their vote that the Lagan towpath bridge be named after him.

“It is a beautiful tribute and very fitting as Noah and I spent many a summer’s day walking that scenic route together.

“That Noah’s name and memory will be given a permanent place in the heart of our city is a touching and heartfelt tribute for which we will be eternally grateful.”

The Noah Donohoe Bridge was built as part of the £5.2 million Lagan Gateway project which also saw the Stranmillis Weir refurbished and a new navigation lock installed.

The scheme was supported by Belfast City Council, Ulster Garden Villages, the Department for Communities, the Department for Infrastructure and the Lagan Navigation Trust.

