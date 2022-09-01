Rail to Refuge founder hopes to expand scheme to ferries and buses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rail to Refuge founder hopes to expand scheme to ferries and buses

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 12:04 am
Darren O'Brien said he hopes to help more survivors by enlisting bus, ferry, and tram operators to the scheme (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Darren O’Brien said he hopes to help more survivors by enlisting bus, ferry, and tram operators to the scheme (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A rail worker who has helped thousands of domestic violence victims take free trains to safety is hoping to expand the scheme to other modes of public transport.

During the first coronavirus lockdown, Darren O’Brien, a retail systems manager at Southeastern, introduced the Rail to Refuge initiative which enables victims to access a free train ticket to safe havens.

His employer supported the initial venture, and over the last two years it has been rolled out nationwide with the help of Women’s Aid and Rail Delivery Group operators.

The scheme has been used by 3,118 survivors, including 874 children – on average helping four victims reach safety each day.

Darren O'Brien, who established a way for domestic abuse victims to access free train journeys to safety
Darren O’Brien, who established a way for domestic abuse victims to access free train journeys to safety (Darren O’Brien/PA)

Mr O’Brien said he hopes to help more survivors by enlisting bus, ferry, and tram operators to the scheme.

Speaking to the PA news agency, the Dublin-born manager, who now lives in Essex, said: “I am aware of people in rural locations, and how difficult it is for them if they’re relying on a ferry.

“These people often suffer financial abuse because they don’t have access to money and how do they escape? What happens then?

“It’s about people coming together and showing that sense of community and overcoming these obstacles.”

Mr O’Brien said that hearing the story of a virtually penniless pregnant victim, who he called Carolyn, motivated him to think about making the scheme more accessible.

He said: “She told me in great detail of the abuse that she suffered.

“I was inspired by her and amazed by her bravery to tell a complete stranger – who was a man – given her suffering at the hands of a man.

“She was able to escape as a result of Rail to Refuge and having that free travel there, because she had less than £10 in her pocket at the time so wouldn’t have been able to make the journey to a safe place.

“That got me thinking about whether there was anything else that we could do.

“Not everybody uses the trains to get to a place of safety.

“If anybody out there is in a similar position to what I was – in a company willing to help out – reach out and let us know.

“It’s life changing, and in some instances it’s life saving.

“Carolyn said that if she had stayed at home, she would be dead.”

Almost two-thirds (62%) of people who used Rail to Refuge said they would not have travelled if the journey had not been free, according to Women’s Aid.

Darren O'Brien (Southeastern/PA)
Darren O’Brien (Southeastern/PA)

Mr O’Brien said that with the charity’s help, he is hoping to appeal to others in the transport industry and the Government.

He told PA that the scheme has had wider societal benefits by “taking people away from hospitals, taking people away from being murdered, and saving children from dangerous households”.

“That ripple effect in society, the little amount of money that the Government could put in to setting up these schemes pays dividends in the long run,” he said.

“But the politics of what goes on and who makes those decisions, it’s not for me to make that decision, that’s for them, and they need to look deep within themselves to ask if they can make this happen.

“Domestic abuse is not something that’s going away – it’s been in society for decades.”

Teresa Parker, from Women’s Aid, said the charity supports an expansion of the scheme.

She said: “We know that domestic abuse frequently means no or limited access to money, and Rail to Refuge directly addresses this, bringing survivors to a place of safety.

“We are delighted that train companies have worked with us to remove such a significant financial barrier to escaping abuse, and warmly welcome the continuation of the scheme with other companies who provide other forms of transport, to help as many survivors as possible.

“It is a lifeline for those who would otherwise be unable to travel.

“We thank Darren for everything he has done for survivors of abuse alongside all of the partners who make Rail to Refuge possible, his actions after watching a documentary about life in a refuge has helped to make a huge difference to the lives of so many.”

Women’s Aid provides a live chat and advice at womensaid.org.uk, or email helpline@womensaid.org.uk

