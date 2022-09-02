What the papers say – September 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – September 2

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 3:10 am
The front pages feature a new report on partygate and different takes on how to solve the energy crisis.

The Daily Mail and the Daily Express lead on findings from Lord Pannick that reportedly say the inquiry into partygate is “endangering democracy”.

NHS vacancies have reached a “staggering” record high, according to The Independent, while The Daily Telegraph reports GPs were given “record pay rises” during the pandemic.

The i reports that advice from energy firms on how to tackle rising bills would cost “tens of billions” in taxpayers’ money.

Two out of three police forces have seen an increase in gun crime, according to The Guardian.

The Sun reports Whitehall officials used the Prime Minister’s official jet for a “£50,000 boozy jolly over Britain”.

CCTV footage of the man who allegedly shot nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is front page of the Daily Mirror.

Metro leads on the passing of television star Bill Turnbull.

Vladimir Putin has broadened the score of his war in Ukraine, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star says “genius Bozo” has solved the energy crisis.

