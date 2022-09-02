Wiltshire Police apologise for failings in investigation into murder of Becky Godden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Wiltshire Police apologise for failings in investigation into murder of Becky Godden

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 10:41 am
Wiltshire Police have apologised to the family of Godden, who was murdered in Swindon in 2003 by cab driver Christopher Halliwell, after the Independent Office for Police Conduct found officers missed “significant opportunities” to bring her killer to justice sooner (Wiltshire Police/PA)
Wiltshire Police have apologised to the family of Godden, who was murdered in Swindon in 2003 by cab driver Christopher Halliwell, after the Independent Office for Police Conduct found officers missed “significant opportunities” to bring her killer to justice sooner (Wiltshire Police/PA)

The police watchdog has criticised Wiltshire Police for missing “significant opportunities” to bring taxi driver Christopher Halliwell to justice sooner for the murder of sex worker Becky Godden.

Halliwell, of Swindon, Wiltshire, murdered Miss Godden, 20, in January 2003 and Sian O’Callaghan, 22, in March 2011.

Wiltshire Police have issued a formal apology to Miss Godden’s family, after the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found there was a “fog of confusion” over who was in command of the investigation into her disappearance.

Halliwell confessed to the killing of Miss O’Callaghan six days after abducting her, and took police to her body before offering “another one” and confessing to Miss Godden’s murder.

He then led police to where he had buried missing prostitute Miss Godden in January 2003.

But flaws in the way the investigation was handled between 2011 and 2014 meant that he was not prosecuted for the murder of Miss Godden until 2016, having been previously jailed for the the murder of Miss O’Callaghan in 2012.

A judge ruled that the way in which his confession was obtained breached Police and Criminal Evidence Act rules, meaning the charge of murdering Miss Godden was dropped at his first trial.

In a report published on Friday, the IOPC said between 2011 and 2014 the inquiry into Ms Godden’s death was “poorly progressed and supervised, reasonable lines of inquiry were not pursued, and key evidence was not forensically examined”.

Among the examples of poor practice identified by the IOPC were the fact that a soil sample taken from a spade belonging to Halliwell in 2011 was not forensically examined until three years later.

It was then found to match rare soil in the field where Becky was found.

A pond in Ramsbury, Wiltshire, which was identified as Halliwell’s “trophy store” of women’s clothing and other items, was not investigated until 2014, by which time much of the evidence was severely degraded.

The IOPC also noted that the evidence of a gamekeeper that notified Wiltshire Police’s incident room in 2011 about seeing a taxi around Ramsbury at around the time Ms O’Callaghan was abducted was not explored.

No witness statement was taken from the gamekeeper until February 2015.

The IOPC also found evidence from an RAC recovery driver who attended to Halliwell’s vehicle following a break down in the early hours of 3 January 2003 was not thoroughly investigated until 2014.

It found Wiltshire Police had also not thoroughly examined evidence from a GP in April 2011 that Halliwell had visited the surgery on January 3 2003 with severe scratches to his face and damage to his hand, claiming he had been assaulted by a passenger in his taxi.

Halliwell had not reported this incident to the police, despite reporting a similar insult in the past – something the IOPC deemed should have been suspicious to investigators.

IOPC regional director Catrin Evans said: “Our investigation found serious failings in the way the force handled the murder investigation, after the initial charges relating to Becky’s murder were dropped in February 2012.

“In our view, the issues that arose stemmed from a combination of systemic weaknesses within the force at the time as well as individual shortcomings.

“Our investigation indicated that no one in Wiltshire Police took responsibility for ensuring that the murder inquiry progressed effectively.”

Ms Evans continued: “We have been liaising with Wiltshire Police, who have cooperated fully throughout the investigation.

“They have already acted on a series of recommendations to try to ensure that mistakes the force made over the accountability for, and direction of, this murder investigation are not repeated.”

She added: “The force at the time allowed a fog of confusion to develop regarding who was in command.

“This led to the murder investigation stalling, a lack of appropriate reviews, and obvious lines of enquiry that were potentially capable of securing Halliwell’s conviction being overlooked.”

Wiltshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills said the force had apologised to Ms Godden’s parents for the failings.

“We are sincerely and deeply sorry for the impact these avoidable delays in the investigation had on Becky’s family and recognise these have further compounded the terrible pain and loss endured as result of the murder of their much-loved daughter,” he said.

Mr Mills continued: “We fully accept the findings and recommendations of the IOPC managed investigation, which was undertaken by an external police force.

“Although we have implemented improved investigative processes and leadership training for all officers who have the responsibility for the oversight of homicide investigations, we are fully committed to ensuring the lessons identified in this case are learnt and acted upon.

“This is to ensure that victims and families can be confident that they will receive the policing service they rightly should expect in all future homicide investigations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Wayne Couzens (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Killer police officer Wayne Couzens appears in court over flashing allegations
Sam Fender has announced his band will play at St James’s Park next summer (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sam Fender’s joy at announcing ‘biggest’ St James’ Park gig
Bill Turnbull ‘lived by high standards’ and encouraged others to do the same (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Bill Turnbull ‘lived by high standards’ and encouraged others to do the same
What the papers say – September 2 (PA)
What the papers say – September 2
Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens will appear in court charged with two further flashing offences (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Killer police officer Wayne Couzens due in court over two more flashing offences
Otis, a one-year-old lesser Malay mouse-deer, is fed by keeper Dani Thatcher at Bristol Zoo Gardens ahead of its closure on Saturday (Ben Birchall/PA)
Staff at Bristol Zoo bid a fond farewell to Clifton site
The nursery premium has been proposed to support children in deprived areas during their early years (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Lib Dems demand nursery premium to support children from deprived areas
The so-called Children’s Code was rolled out in September last year (PA)
Children ‘safer online now than a year ago because of safety code’
In the last decade, the proportion of firsts handed out in England has more than doubled (Alamy/PA)
Investigation after ‘sharp increase’ in top degrees at several universities
Darren O’Brien said he hopes to help more survivors by enlisting bus, ferry, and tram operators to the scheme (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Rail to Refuge founder hopes to expand scheme to ferries and buses

More from Press and Journal

Brenda Page who was found dead in her flat in Allan Street, Aberdeen, on July 14 1978. Photo credit: Police Scotland/PA Wire.
Brenda Page murder trial: New date set for next year in Aberdeen
Supplied by Ocean Winds
Ocean Winds scholarship fund opens to north-east pupils
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair axes flights from Aberdeen and Inverness to Newquay
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Sex offender Picture shows; Robert Clark. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 31/08/2022
Sex beast appears in court after nearly two years on the run
Mallaig lifeboat and coastguard team are attending the incident. Picture by Iain Ferguson/ The Write Image
Extensive search ongoing for man in dinghy last seen two days ago near Isle…
0
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
Cloddach bridge closure is 'cutting communities in half' say campaigners
0