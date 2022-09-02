The evidence missed in the Becky Godden murder case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

The evidence missed in the Becky Godden murder case

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 12:58 pm
Christopher Halliwell confessed to the murder of Becky Godden in 2011, but was not prosecuted until 2016 (Wiltshire Police/PA)
Christopher Halliwell confessed to the murder of Becky Godden in 2011, but was not prosecuted until 2016 (Wiltshire Police/PA)

Swindon taxi driver Christopher Halliwell could have been prosecuted for the murder of sex worker Becky Godden five years sooner if a proper case had been built against him, the police watchdog has found.

A case against Halliwell for Ms Godden’s murder in 2011 collapsed when a judge ruled his confession inadmissible at trial, and he was not prosecuted for the murder until 2016.

A damning report by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) published on Friday found there had been plentiful evidence to prosecute Halliwell back in 2011, even without the confession.

Here is a summary of the evidence that was missed.

-Soil
A soil sample taken from a spade belonging to Halliwell when he was arrested for a second murder, that of Sian O’Callaghan in 2011, was not forensically examined until three years later.

It was found to match the rare soil in the field where Miss Godden’s body was found.

Becky Godden death investigation
Becky Godden disappeared in 2003 and her body was not found until Halliwell confessed to her killing in 2011 (Wiltshire Police/PA)

-Pond
A pond in the Wiltshire village of Ramsbury where items of women’s clothing and other objects were found was identified as Halliwell’s “trophy store”, but was not thoroughly investigated until 2014.

Over that time, items had degraded and lost any forensic potential, the IOPC said.

-Gamekeeper
A gamekeeper near Ramsbury told Wiltshire Police’s incident room about seeing a taxi in the location at the time Miss O’Callaghan was abducted.

This evidence was not explored and no witness statement was taken until 2015, the IOPC found.

Becky Godden death investigation
Tributes left at the scene near Eastleach, Gloucestershire, where Miss Godden was found in 2011 – soil samples from Halliwell’s spade were not analysed until three years later (Tim Ireland/PA)


-Breakdown
An RAC recovery driver attended Halliwell’s broken down vehicle in the early hours of January 2003 – the night Miss Godden was last seen – about six miles from where she was buried.

The police knew of the RAC record of the call in 2011, the IOPC said, but only gathered detailed evidence three years later.

-Doctor
In 2011, a GP told police Halliwell had visited their surgery on January 3 2003 with severe scratches and a damaged hand.

The IOPC said it was of note that Halliwell did not report this incident to police, despite reporting similar assaults in the past, and that this should have struck investigators as suspicious.

Becky Godden-Edwards murder
The investigation was without a senior officer for more than a year after Detective Superintendent Steve Fulcher stood down (Steve Parsons/PA)

-Custody evidence
Halliwell told a medical officer at Gablecross custody suit in Swindon he had been arrested for killing two people, something investigators were made aware of on March 24, the IOPC said.

This evidence was not deemed of importance in 2011, but was later used against him at trial in 2016.

-Lack of leadership
In June 2011, the senior investigating officer (SIO) in the case, Detective Superintendent Steve Fulcher, stepped down amid a misconduct investigation into the way he had obtained Halliwell’s confession.

The case was without an SIO until a successor was appointed in October 2012.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

File photo dated 02/06/22 of (left to right) Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and the Duke of Cambridge, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, to view the Platinum Jubilee flypast. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to embark on the next major phase of their life by moving their family to Windsor, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all starting at the same new school.
William, Kate and children believed to have moved into new Windsor home
Andy Burnham said rail operator Avanti West Coast is in ‘last chance saloon’ (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Avanti West Coast in ‘last chance saloon’, warns Greater Manchester mayor
Helen Somers says she has been “reduced to one meal a day” due to the cost of living crisis (Helen Somers and Chris Radburn/PA)
Teaching assistant with ME: I eat one meal a day to combat cost-of-living crisis
What the papers say – September 3 (PA)
What the papers say – September 3
Nasa is to attempt Artemis 1 moon mission launch on Saturday (Eric Bordelon/Nasa)
Nasa ready for second attempt to launch Artemis 1 moon mission
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Harry and Meghan to touch down in UK for first time since Jubilee
A sailor who rescued and restored a century-old tug boat has been awarded a medal (BestPix/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Sailor who rescued historic steamship Daniel Adamson awarded medal
Tube passengers travelling to Heathrow via Zone 1 will be charged at peak rate from Sunday (Yui Mok/PA)
Tube journeys to Heathrow via Zone 1 to be charged at peak rate from…
One lucky ticketholder has scooped Friday’s £110 million EuroMillions jackpot (Alamy/PA)
UK ticket-holder wins £110m EuroMillions jackpot
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have praised young online safety activists (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Sussex praise online safety activists ahead of trip to UK

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Christopher Halliwell confessed to the murder of Becky Godden in 2011, but was not prosecuted until 2016 (Wiltshire Police/PA)
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
Aberdeen's Shahbaaz Tandoori offers a huge variety of dishes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
20 August 2022. Harlaw Park, Harlaw Road, Inverurie, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Inverurie Locos FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Inverurie Man of the Match - Mark Souter
Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test
Rab's not sure about driving. It's the other people, and the road signs...
RAB MCNEIL: I'd love to ditch the car, it's the other drivers, see
0
Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1