Cressida Dick ‘felt intimidated’ into quitting as Met Police chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Cressida Dick ‘felt intimidated’ into quitting as Met Police chief

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 1:30 pm Updated: September 2, 2022, 9:16 pm
File photo dated 29/11/2021 of Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Dame Cressida “felt intimidated” into stepping down as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police in February this year following an ultimatum from Khan, according to a review by Sir Thomas Winsor which found due process was not followed. Issue date: Friday September 2, 2021. (Victoria Jones/PA)
File photo dated 29/11/2021 of Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Dame Cressida “felt intimidated” into stepping down as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police in February this year following an ultimatum from Khan, according to a review by Sir Thomas Winsor which found due process was not followed. Issue date: Friday September 2, 2021. (Victoria Jones/PA)

Dame Cressida Dick “felt intimidated” into quitting as the head of the Metropolitan Police and was effectively “constructively dismissed” from her role by the Mayor of London, a report has found.

The then commissioner of the UK’s biggest police force faced “political pressure” from Sadiq Khan, according to a review of the circumstances surrounding her resignation by ex-chief constable of constabulary Sir Tom Winsor.

But Mr Khan disputed the findings, saying the report by the former boss of the police watchdog Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) was “clearly biased and ignores the facts”.

Dame Cressida dramatically quit from the role in February after Mr Khan made clear he had no confidence in her plans to reform the force, prompting deputy Met commissioner Sir Stephen House to write to the Home Secretary “expressing grave misgivings” that due process had not been followed.

She left her post in April and two months later the Met was put into special measures by the HMICFRS.

Sir Mark Rowley is due to take over as commissioner this month.

In his report, published on Friday after being ordered by Priti Patel, Sir Tom said: “In my view, in this case, the commissioner faced political pressure from the mayor to resign, that pressure being of a character and intensity which was effectively his calling on her to leave office, outside the established statutory procedure and contrary to the wider legislative scheme.”

He found “none of the statutory steps set out in section 48 of the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011” were followed, saying Mr Khan, through his chief of staff, gave her an “ultimatum” on February 10, adding: “If the commissioner did not attend a meeting and convince the mayor that her plan of February 4 2022 would be improved, he would make a statement to the media.

“That statement would make clear that he no longer had trust and confidence in the commissioner, and that he intended to start the statutory process for her removal.

“When the commissioner did not attend that meeting, the mayor’s chief of staff reiterated the mayor’s position and gave her less than one hour to decide what to do.

“She felt intimidated by this process into stepping aside, and I can understand that.”

Sir Tom, who stepped down from his post leading HMICFRS in March, concluded “due process was not followed” and although the commissioner is not an employee of the mayor, “she was in effect constructively dismissed by him”.

Sir Stephen welcomed the “thorough and impartial report”, while Dame Cressida, describing it as a “highly detailed and forensic account”, said: “I regret this report was necessary but I hope it will help create a sounder foundation for my successors.”

She added: “At all times I sought to uphold the law and act ethically and with goodwill, professionalism, openness and trust.

“I fully respect the need for democratic oversight of policing.

“It is also important that politicians respect due process and do not break the rules.

“I hope this report is an opportunity for others to reflect on how City Hall functions and is held to account.”

But Mr Khan hit back, saying: “Londoners will be able to see that this review is clearly biased and ignores the facts.

“On the former commissioner’s watch, trust in the police fell to record lows following a litany of terrible scandals.

“What happened was simple, I lost confidence in the former commissioner’s ability to make the changes needed and she then chose to stand aside.

“Londoners elected me to hold the Met commissioner to account and that’s exactly what I have done.

“I make absolutely no apology for demanding better for London and for putting the interests of the city I love first.

“I will continue working with the new commissioner to reduce crime and to rebuild trust and confidence in the police.”

Ms Patel said: “I hope now that those responsible for delivering policing in London, as well as those responsible for holding the Met to account, will concentrate their efforts on delivering safer streets for the capital and restoring integrity in policing.

“Public confidence in the Met has been dented by a series of appalling incidents and it is vital that failings are addressed and professional standards restored to the level that Londoners deserve.”

Lawyer Amanda Lennon said Ms Dick may have had a case for harassment against Mr Khan over his “aggressive” public handling of their disagreements before she resigned, but she is likely to have come to a private agreement which rules out any chance of pursuing this.

The employment law specialist at Spencer West said Ms Dick would not be able to bring a case for constructive dismissal because the three-month window within which a claimant must do this has passed.

Ms Lennon told PA: “He (Mr Khan) apparently gave her an ultimatum in February that if she didn’t improve her plan, he would give a statement to the media. That is very aggressive.

“It highlights what he sees to be her incompetence, in the media. That’s pretty serious if that’s what’s happened.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

File photo dated 02/06/22 of (left to right) Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and the Duke of Cambridge, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, to view the Platinum Jubilee flypast. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to embark on the next major phase of their life by moving their family to Windsor, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all starting at the same new school.
William, Kate and children believed to have moved into new Windsor home
Andy Burnham said rail operator Avanti West Coast is in ‘last chance saloon’ (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Avanti West Coast in ‘last chance saloon’, warns Greater Manchester mayor
Helen Somers says she has been “reduced to one meal a day” due to the cost of living crisis (Helen Somers and Chris Radburn/PA)
Teaching assistant with ME: I eat one meal a day to combat cost-of-living crisis
What the papers say – September 3 (PA)
What the papers say – September 3
Nasa is to attempt Artemis 1 moon mission launch on Saturday (Eric Bordelon/Nasa)
Nasa ready for second attempt to launch Artemis 1 moon mission
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Harry and Meghan to touch down in UK for first time since Jubilee
A sailor who rescued and restored a century-old tug boat has been awarded a medal (BestPix/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Sailor who rescued historic steamship Daniel Adamson awarded medal
Tube passengers travelling to Heathrow via Zone 1 will be charged at peak rate from Sunday (Yui Mok/PA)
Tube journeys to Heathrow via Zone 1 to be charged at peak rate from…
One lucky ticketholder has scooped Friday’s £110 million EuroMillions jackpot (Alamy/PA)
UK ticket-holder wins £110m EuroMillions jackpot
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have praised young online safety activists (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Sussex praise online safety activists ahead of trip to UK

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
File photo dated 29/11/2021 of Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Dame Cressida “felt intimidated” into stepping down as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police in February this year following an ultimatum from Khan, according to a review by Sir Thomas Winsor which found due process was not followed. Issue date: Friday September 2, 2021. (Victoria Jones/PA)
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
Aberdeen's Shahbaaz Tandoori offers a huge variety of dishes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
20 August 2022. Harlaw Park, Harlaw Road, Inverurie, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Inverurie Locos FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Inverurie Man of the Match - Mark Souter
Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test
Rab's not sure about driving. It's the other people, and the road signs...
RAB MCNEIL: I'd love to ditch the car, it's the other drivers, see
0
Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1