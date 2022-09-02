Greenpeace drops boulders onto seabed to block ‘destructive fishing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Greenpeace drops boulders onto seabed to block ‘destructive fishing’

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 2:07 pm
The Arctic Sunrise dropping boulders into the English Channel (Kristian Buus/Greenpeace)
The Arctic Sunrise dropping boulders into the English Channel (Kristian Buus/Greenpeace)

Greenpeace has placed a number of boulders on an area of seabed off the coast of Cornwall in an attempt to block what it describes as “destructive industrial fishing”.

The protest affects a portion of the South West Deeps (East) Marine Protected Area, 118 miles (190km) off the coast in the Western English Channel.

Campaigners and crew on board the Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise transported and deposited the 18 limestone boulders in a bid to prevent bottom-trawling.

Greenpeace boulders drop
A boulder with Sir Peter Bottomley MP’s name stencilled on is dropped into the western English Channel (Kristian Buus/Greenpeace)

The Marine Management Organisation (MMO) has said that the action is potentially illegal and has launched an investigation.

The environmental group’s action took place days after UK leaders failed to help secure a Global Ocean Treaty at Intergovernmental Conference 5 in New York.

Greenpeace says this threatens the Government’s aim to achieve at least 30% ocean protection by 2030.

Greenpeace boulders drop
Greenpeace has targeted an area of seabed off the coast of Cornwall in an attempt to block what it describes as ‘destructive industrial fishing’ (Kristian Buus/Greenpeace)

In the last 18 months, the South West Deeps experienced almost 19,000 hours of industrial fishing, 3,370 hours of which was bottom-trawling, according to Global Fishing Watch data. The majority of industrial fishing vessels in the area were from France (53%) followed by Spain (30%) and the UK (9%).

The names of high-profile figures who support the action, including Simon Pegg, Stephen Fry, Conservative MPs Henry Smith and Sir Peter Bottomley, were stencilled onto the boulders before they were dropped.

Will McCallum, Head of Oceans at Greenpeace UK, said: “Greenpeace UK has created this underwater boulder barrier as a last resort to protect the oceans. We’d much rather the Government just did their job.

Greenpeace boulders drop
A boulder with Daniel Lismore’s name stencilled on it is dropped (Kristian Buus/Greenpeace)

“Our new Prime Minister must protect local fishing communities and immediately ban industrial fishing in Marine Protected Areas by tweaking commercial fishing licences.”

A spokesperson from the MMO said: “We are very disappointed that Greenpeace has chosen to take this action to drop boulders to form a barrier as we don’t believe it is justified or will help protect our marine environment.

“It is also a requirement under the Marine and Coastal Access Act that any deposit of construction below high water is required to have a Marine Licence. Greenpeace do not hold, nor have they applied for one, and as such their activity is potentially illegal.

“As unlicensed activity has now taken place, MMO has launched a formal investigation in accordance with its regulatory function around marine licensing enforcement and is gathering evidence before considering its next response.”

Barry Deas, CEO of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations, said that “boulders of that size represent a threat to the crews and the vessels that fish the area”, adding that they could be “a potential threat to life”.

