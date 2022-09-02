Sadiq Khan ‘told Cressida Dick it was last-chance saloon’ ahead of her departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Sadiq Khan ‘told Cressida Dick it was last-chance saloon’ ahead of her departure

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 2:40 pm Updated: September 2, 2022, 4:12 pm
Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (right) and former Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (right) and former Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick (Lauren Hurley/PA)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan told the former head of the Metropolitan Police that it was a “last-chance saloon” after a police officer was charged with rape days after Wayne Couzens’ sentencing, according to a new report.

Author Sir Tom Winsor said Mr Khan made the comments during a meeting on October 3 last year with Deputy Mayor Sophie Linden, Dame Cressida Dick and Deputy Commissioner Sir Stephen House.

In his report, which was published on Friday, Sir Tom says Mr Khan was “particularly concerned” an officer serving with the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command was charged by Hertfordshire Constabulary with rape earlier that day.

The review said: “The mayor was particularly concerned that the officer had been in the same team as Wayne Couzens, who had abducted, raped and murdered Sarah Everard in early 2021, and been sentenced for these offences in late September.

Sir Tom Winsor
Sir Tom Winsor wrote the report, which was published on Friday (Joe Giddens/PA)

“There was some discussion about how the situation should be handled, both in relation to the media and to the relevant police unit.

“At the end of the meeting, the mayor said to the Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner, ‘This is the last chance saloon. I worry about what is going to happen. You need to throw everything at this.’”

The report, which analyses the circumstances surrounding Dame Cressida’s sudden departure from the force in February 2022, was commissioned by Home Secretary Priti Patel.

It outlines the soured relationship between the former Met Police chief and the mayor in the months leading up to her resignation.

Sadiq Khan, Dame Cressida Dick and Priti Patel
Sadiq Khan, Dame Cressida Dick and Home Secretary Priti Patel (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Tom’s conclusion states due process was not followed surrounding her exit and he found Dame Cressida “felt intimidated” following an ultimatum from Mr Khan.

Elsewhere in the 116-page report, Sir Tom states:

– Following the October 3 meeting, Mr Khan spoke to Ms Patel and said he had previously had confidence in Dame Cressida as the head of the Met but this had now been “shaken”. Ms Patel said she still had confidence in her but wanted to continue the conversation

– By January 2022 relations had improved between Mr Khan and Dame Cressida, with the report stating he “praised the positive work that the Metropolitan Police had been doing” and stated it was “in the strongest position it had been in since the start of his mayoralty”

– After the publication of the IOPC’s report into Charing Cross police station, known as Operation Hotton, Mr Khan and Dame Cressida had a private meeting on February 2 where he “insisted” she should dismiss all the officers involved in the scandal

– When she responded she would be legally challenged, Mr Khan said: ‘You’re wrong. Your job is to uphold the criminal law. Don’t worry about the civil law. Let them JR (judicially review) you. The public will support it’

– Mr Khan denies the claims, and says he did not understand why they remained in their jobs and that she should seek external legal advice

– At the end of the meeting, Mr Khan said to Dame Cressida words to the effect that “one or other of us is going to end up being substituted”

– Sir Tom said he believes Dame Cressida faced “political pressure from the mayor to resign” which was “outside the established statutory procedure and contrary to the wider legislative scheme”

– He added that “The commissioner was given little or no timely and proper warning that the mayor intended to secure her removal, whether by her hand or his”

– He said it was “wrong” for Dame Cressida to not attend the meeting with Mr Khan ahead of her stepping down as “professional courtesy” and “part of her obligations”

– Sir Tom said the circumstances surrounding her departure were “unjustifiably politically brutal” and “to be given under an hour to decide whether to resign or to challenge the mayor’s position was entirely unacceptable”

He also made suggestions of options for reform to be considered by the Home Secretary, but did not make any formal recommendations, adding the best outcome “is, of course, assiduous adherence to the principles and spirit of the Policing Protocol and the scheme mandated by Parliament”.

Mr Khan has criticised the review, stating that it “clearly biased and ignores the facts” and that he is expected to hold the Met Commissioner to account and “that’s exactly what I have done”.

In a letter to Ms Patel before publication, Mr Khan said his office was seeking legal advice over the draft findings of the report. It is understood this is no longer the case.

Dame Cressida said: “I regret this report was necessary but I hope it will help create a sounder foundation for my successors.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

File photo dated 02/06/22 of (left to right) Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and the Duke of Cambridge, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, to view the Platinum Jubilee flypast. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to embark on the next major phase of their life by moving their family to Windsor, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all starting at the same new school.
William, Kate and children believed to have moved into new Windsor home
Andy Burnham said rail operator Avanti West Coast is in ‘last chance saloon’ (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Avanti West Coast in ‘last chance saloon’, warns Greater Manchester mayor
Helen Somers says she has been “reduced to one meal a day” due to the cost of living crisis (Helen Somers and Chris Radburn/PA)
Teaching assistant with ME: I eat one meal a day to combat cost-of-living crisis
What the papers say – September 3 (PA)
What the papers say – September 3
Nasa is to attempt Artemis 1 moon mission launch on Saturday (Eric Bordelon/Nasa)
Nasa ready for second attempt to launch Artemis 1 moon mission
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Harry and Meghan to touch down in UK for first time since Jubilee
A sailor who rescued and restored a century-old tug boat has been awarded a medal (BestPix/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Sailor who rescued historic steamship Daniel Adamson awarded medal
Tube passengers travelling to Heathrow via Zone 1 will be charged at peak rate from Sunday (Yui Mok/PA)
Tube journeys to Heathrow via Zone 1 to be charged at peak rate from…
One lucky ticketholder has scooped Friday’s £110 million EuroMillions jackpot (Alamy/PA)
UK ticket-holder wins £110m EuroMillions jackpot
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have praised young online safety activists (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Sussex praise online safety activists ahead of trip to UK

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (right) and former Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
Aberdeen's Shahbaaz Tandoori offers a huge variety of dishes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
20 August 2022. Harlaw Park, Harlaw Road, Inverurie, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Inverurie Locos FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Inverurie Man of the Match - Mark Souter
Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test
Rab's not sure about driving. It's the other people, and the road signs...
RAB MCNEIL: I'd love to ditch the car, it's the other drivers, see
0
Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1