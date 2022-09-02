Hundreds gather to mourn ‘inseparable’ best friends who died in lough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hundreds gather to mourn ‘inseparable’ best friends who died in lough

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 3:00 pm Updated: September 2, 2022, 4:24 pm
The coffins of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian are brought from St Mary’s Church in Ardmore (Joe Boland/PA)
Two teenage boys who died in a Co Londonderry lough were “a huge gift” and the tragedy has been a nightmare for their families and traumatic for the local community, mourners have heard.

Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening.

The congregation at their joint funeral service heard their deaths were “nothing short of unbearable”, as the boys’ best friends described them as fun, compassionate and inseparable from one another.

The boys were from the city’s Indian Keralan community and had been due to return to St Columb’s College after receiving their GCSE results last week.

Crowds filled St Mary’s Church in Ardmore on Friday and several hundred more people gathered outside for the service.

Coffins carried to funeral
The congregation at their joint funeral service heard the deaths were ‘nothing short of unbearable’ (Joe Boland/PA)

The mass was conducted according to the rites of the Syro-Malabar Church, and incorporated the music and language spoken in the Indian state of Kerala.

Abraham Sebastian, a representative of Joseph’s family, described him as “a role model” to his younger siblings and someone “who always took things in his stride”.

He said his death was “devastating” and had left “a huge emptiness” in their hearts.

“Words cannot describe the sorrow and loss that we are feeling as a family as we mourn the life that was, but also the life that might have been,” he said.

Reuven’s brother Evin gave a speech where he addressed his brother, telling him “you left me too soon”.

Reuven’s cousin Juliet said he was “the bravest and most selfless person I know”.

She added: “He would do anything for his friends and family without a second thought. He was the type of guy to not leave anyone behind.”

The boys’ best friends described Joseph, whose nickname was Joppu, as “caring, kind and compassionate” with an “unmatchable” sense of humour, and Reuven as a “courageous” and “strong, caring person”.

They added: “As best friends, Reuven and Joppu were inseparable.”

Joseph Sebastian
Joseph Sebastian was one of two boys who died after getting into difficulty in Enagh Lough (family handout/PA)

Their principal Finbar Madden told the congregation that the school had been “overwhelmed” by expressions of condolence from across the community, including from the Minister of Education and the chief inspector of schools.

He described the boys as outstanding students and said this was “a day of desolation”.

He said their form teacher described them as “intellectual, compassionate, inquiring, generous, sometimes mischievous and always open to guidance”.

Mr Madden quoted their year head as saying: “Both boys were a gift every day to our school and to the wider community.

“They were loyal to each other and were never separated. They laughed together, worked together and supported one another as best friends should always do.”

Mourners were told Joseph was “a passionate footballer” and Barcelona supporter, and was also an active member of Newbuildings Cricket Club.

Reuven also enjoyed football, cricket and listening to music, the congregation heard.

Celebrant Reverend Father Clement Padathiparambil, national co-ordinator of the Syro-Malabar community in Ireland, said the teenagers “were special in so many ways, and it is difficult to understand why their young lives have ended so soon and so suddenly”.

In the homily, Father Michael Canny said the boys’ families and the wider community were “troubled” and “bewildered by the sense of loss and the intensity of grief” following their deaths.

Reuven Simon
Reuven Simon and his friend died on Monday evening (family handout/PA)

“As parents and families, you have loved these boys and they will forever be alive in your hearts and memories,” he said.

“The pain you feel today is in proportion to the love you have for your boys, and that is a tremendous pain because you had a tremendous love for your boys.

“Joseph and Reuven’s families, you have made this city your home, a city and a people that are no strangers to pain and deep suffering. You as families who are suffering so sorely can now draw from that deep well of empathy and love that your adoptive city is so ready and willing to offer.”

Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown said the boys were “a huge gift to all of us, as we’ve heard, during their short lives”.

He continued: “Having been a school teacher and principal myself, I know this is a frightening time for many young people and their families.

“This is the worst nightmare for any parent.”

Addressing the families, the bishop empathised with “the terrible loss that you have suffered”, and said the deaths of the two boys “have been traumatic for many people in this city and community”.

He added: “I know that the Syro-Malabar Church community is very strong and close-knit.

“They will work together to support the families, to support the bereaved and the traumatised through the next so difficult weeks, months and years.”

