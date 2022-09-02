Warrant issued for arrest of activist accused of breaching pipeline injunction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Warrant issued for arrest of activist accused of breaching pipeline injunction

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 4:48 pm
Protester Scott Breen pictured in February 2021 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Protester Scott Breen pictured in February 2021 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A High Court judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a “known tunneller” who is accused of breaching an injunction preventing environmental protesters disrupting work on a 105km-long aviation fuel pipeline.

Activist Scott Breen, 48, is alleged to have “flouted” the terms of a court order requiring him to leave a pit he dug next to the M25 at Runnymede in Surrey in a bid to disrupt the operations of oil company Esso.

On Friday, following a short hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Mrs Justice Heather Williams ordered a bench warrant for his arrest so that Mr Breen can face committal for contempt of court proceedings next week.

Lawyers for Esso argue that Mr Breen should be jailed for his alleged breach of the High Court injunction.

HS2 protest court case
Protester Scott Breen, pictured in February, 2021 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The protester was previously among the group of campaigners who occupied a network of tunnels under a small park next to Euston station in central London in January last year as part of a protest against the HS2 railway line.

The Southampton to London Pipeline project, which received development consent in October 2020, aims to replace 90km of pipe between Boorley Green in Hampshire and Esso’s west London terminal storage facility in Hounslow, near Heathrow Airport.

Replacing the pipeline originally constructed in 1972, it will help keep 100 tankers a day off the road, Esso claims, and is due for completion next year.

The project has been targeted by protesters interfering with equipment and “attacking” it with angle grinders, the court was previously told.

Esso Petroleum Company Limited, owned by ExxonMobil, was granted an interim injunction against Mr Breen and “persons unknown” at a hearing last month.

The company had sought an order only applying to acts “with the intention of preventing or impeding construction of the Southampton to London Pipeline Project”, a judge was told.

Mr Breen had 72 hours to remove himself from the service of the order to him, Mr Justice Eyre said in his August ruling.

Timothy Morshead QC, representing Esso on Friday, said in written submissions that Mr Breen was a “known tunneller” who had a “considerable track record of protest elsewhere, including defiance”.

He said the activist had “flouted that part of the order directed specifically at him by ignoring the requirement that he vacate his excavations”, adding that his presence had prevented contractors progressing with work in the area.

The barrister added that Mr Breen had allegedly breached the order and “aggravated his contempt by fortifying his presence” and had “boasted about it to the press”.

Mr Morshead said that if Mr Breen left the Chertsey site to come to court his “fortifications” could be cleared, but added that his “voluntary attendance is extremely unlikely”.

Mr Morshead suggested that “nothing less than a custodial sentence is required” in Mr Breen’s case, adding that “given the aggravating factors, a term in the region of six months’ imprisonment is appropriate”.

Annabel Timan, representing Mr Breen, who was understood to still be at the site at the time of the hearing, said in written submissions that he wished to comply with the injunction order and engage with the court.

She said he “undertakes” to leave the premises within 72 hours of receiving legal advice – by Sunday – and asked for time to remove all his belongings.

Ms Timan said Mr Breen was “motivated by deeply held beliefs” and did not accept he had breached the part of the injunction ordering him to leave “any and every excavation” within 72 hours of its service.

She said Mr Breen argued a wooden structure is not “an excavation he has made” and that he claimed to have had only the first part of the penal notice read to him and not the full terms of the order.

Mr Breen did not read the documents, followed oral advice to leave the tunnel and was not aware he would be in breach of the injunction by extending the wooden structure and causing obstruction, Ms Timan said.

“An oral instruction was given to the defendant to leave the tunnel; it left the distinct impression that this was all that was required,” she said.

Mrs Justice Heather Williams ordered that Mr Breen be produced at court for a short hearing on Monday, ahead of committal proceedings due to be held on Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

File photo dated 02/06/22 of (left to right) Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and the Duke of Cambridge, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, to view the Platinum Jubilee flypast. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to embark on the next major phase of their life by moving their family to Windsor, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all starting at the same new school.
William, Kate and children believed to have moved into new Windsor home
Andy Burnham said rail operator Avanti West Coast is in ‘last chance saloon’ (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Avanti West Coast in ‘last chance saloon’, warns Greater Manchester mayor
Helen Somers says she has been “reduced to one meal a day” due to the cost of living crisis (Helen Somers and Chris Radburn/PA)
Teaching assistant with ME: I eat one meal a day to combat cost-of-living crisis
What the papers say – September 3 (PA)
What the papers say – September 3
Nasa is to attempt Artemis 1 moon mission launch on Saturday (Eric Bordelon/Nasa)
Nasa ready for second attempt to launch Artemis 1 moon mission
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Harry and Meghan to touch down in UK for first time since Jubilee
A sailor who rescued and restored a century-old tug boat has been awarded a medal (BestPix/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Sailor who rescued historic steamship Daniel Adamson awarded medal
Tube passengers travelling to Heathrow via Zone 1 will be charged at peak rate from Sunday (Yui Mok/PA)
Tube journeys to Heathrow via Zone 1 to be charged at peak rate from…
One lucky ticketholder has scooped Friday’s £110 million EuroMillions jackpot (Alamy/PA)
UK ticket-holder wins £110m EuroMillions jackpot
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have praised young online safety activists (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Sussex praise online safety activists ahead of trip to UK

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Protester Scott Breen pictured in February 2021 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
Aberdeen's Shahbaaz Tandoori offers a huge variety of dishes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
20 August 2022. Harlaw Park, Harlaw Road, Inverurie, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Inverurie Locos FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Inverurie Man of the Match - Mark Souter
Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test
Rab's not sure about driving. It's the other people, and the road signs...
RAB MCNEIL: I'd love to ditch the car, it's the other drivers, see
0
Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1