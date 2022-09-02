Molly Russell: Meta and Pinterest witnesses told to attend inquest in person

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Molly Russell: Meta and Pinterest witnesses told to attend inquest in person

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 7:04 pm Updated: September 2, 2022, 7:32 pm
Molly Russell took her own life in 2017 (Family handout/PA)
Molly Russell took her own life in 2017 (Family handout/PA)

The inquest into the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell is set to hear evidence from top Meta and Pinterest employees in person after a submission on behalf of her family was successful.

The 14-year-old, from Harrow in north-west London, viewed an extensive volume of material, including some linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide, before ending her life in November 2017.

Her inquest will examine how algorithms used by social media firms to keep users engaged may have contributed to her death.

At the latest pre-inquest review in Barnet on Friday, the court heard submissions on behalf of social media giants Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and Pinterest.

Molly was an active user of both platforms prior to her death.

It was requested that Elizabeth Lagone, head of health and well-being policy at Meta, and Jud Hoffman, Pinterest’s head of community operations, be permitted to give evidence remotely.

Oliver Sanders QC, representing Molly’s family, alleged this would be “disrespectful” to the family and the court, a claim refuted by Meta and Pinterest’s representatives.

He said in-person attendance is “gold standard”, arguing it aids communication and makes it easier for people to look at evidence, calling remote evidence a “compromise” and “suboptimal”.

Caoilfhionn Gallagher QC, for Meta, said this would require “significant travel” at short notice for Ms Lagone, who lives on the east coast of the United States, with “associated fatigue and risk of illness” from Covid-19.

She said her evidence would “not in any way be diminished by appearing via screen rather than in person”.

She said: “Our submission is that Ms Lagone should be permitted to attend the inquest by video link and that she give her evidence by video link in accordance with Rule 17 (of The Coroners Rules 2013).”

Andrew O’Connor QC, for Pinterest, agreed, citing Mr Hoffman’s “professional and personal commitments”, including a concern about catching Covid-19 and transmitting it to his elderly parents.

He said: “The fact is that the risk of Covid has not disappeared, in particular in the US, and international travel is a risk.

“As with Ms Lagone, he has now been preparing for this inquest for some time on the assumption that he will be giving evidence remotely.”

Mr Sanders argued: “There is no positive reason for hearing witnesses remotely and given that there is no positive reason Rule 17 is clear they must be here in person.”

He said the family do not want to “attack or blame” either Mr Hoffman or Ms Lagone.

“The family has questions for them,” he added.

“It wants to hear their answers and it wants to hear that face-to-face in the same room.”

The coroner sided with Mr Sanders, ordering them to give evidence in person.

He added: “I am not satisfied that the inquest would proceed more expediently by witnesses giving evidence remotely.”

Mr Sanders also asked Meta to divulge the redacted handles of Instagram accounts recommended to Molly, suggesting its algorithm may have been “promoting” “distressing” content to her.

But Ms Gallagher said they cannot disclose the account names under UK and US laws.

She cited GDPR and said the name of an account is personal data which could lead to the identification of “potentially vulnerable” Instagram users.

The inquest was postponed in March after thousands of pages of new evidence about her internet history were submitted by Meta.

The court was last year told how, on Twitter, Molly tweeted or retweeted 460 times, liked 4,100 tweets, was following 116 accounts and had 42 followers.

Molly was a much more active user of Pinterest, with more than 15,000 engagements, including 3,000 saves, in the last six months of her life, but she did not have a Facebook profile.

However, in the last six months of her life, she was engaging with Instagram posts around 130 times a day on average.

This included 3,500 shares during that time frame, as well as 11,000 likes and 5,000 saves.

The inquest is due to open on September 19.

