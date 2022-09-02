Dog thrown from lorry at 50mph finds new home and happiness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dog thrown from lorry at 50mph finds new home and happiness

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 8:08 pm Updated: September 2, 2022, 8:14 pm
Bella with her new owners (RSPCA/PA)
Bella with her new owners (RSPCA/PA)

An underweight and frightened dog which was thrown from a lorry has found a new home and is now “always wagging her tail”.

Vets from the RSPCA said that they were “amazed” that Freya, who has been renamed Bella by her new family, was not seriously injured after she was thrown out of a vehicle travelling at 50mph in Yalding, Kent, on January 28.

Inspector Kirsten Ormerod said: “Freya was incredibly lucky to survive after being hurled from the moving vehicle at such a high speed and vets were incredibly concerned that she may have suffered internal bleeding so performed surgery immediately.”

The RSPCA launched an investigation into the incident which has yet to be solved.

Dog in a bad state, with a collar on its neck
Bella when she was found by the RSPCA (RSPCA/PA)

The dog, which was frightened, underweight and had a dirty, matted coat covered in fleas, has now settled in well with owners Gill, her husband Ray and their daughter, who did not want to give their surnames, and live in Maidstone, Kent.

Gill, who came across Bella on the RSPCA’s “find a pet” website, said: “Freya is really happy here and is always wagging her tail.

“She can be a bit naughty and play bites a lot but we love her just the way she is.”

Bella with her new owners
Bella with her new owners (RSPCA/PA)

She added that she “fell in love with her straightaway” and that the timing was perfect, as she was considering getting another dog following the death of her Jack Russell terrier in April.

The animal welfare charity has launched a summer appeal to “cancel out cruelty” to animals, encouraging people to donate money.

The RSPCA added that it has received 90,000 calls to its cruelty line every month and has investigated 6,000 reports of deliberate animal cruelty, which makes its work even more imperative.

