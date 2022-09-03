Avanti West Coast in ‘last chance saloon’, warns Greater Manchester mayor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Avanti West Coast in ‘last chance saloon’, warns Greater Manchester mayor

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 9:06 am
Andy Burnham said rail operator Avanti West Coast is in ‘last chance saloon’ (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Andy Burnham said rail operator Avanti West Coast is in ‘last chance saloon’ (Luciana Guerra/PA)

Avanti West Coast has been warned it is in “last chance saloon”, after the managing director stepped down on Friday amid a row over a reduced schedule and a jobs dispute with workers.

Phil Whittingham will leave his role from September 15 to “pursue other executive leadership opportunities”.

The company is currently operating a significantly reduced service, with only one train an hour running between London and Manchester.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham was highly critical of what he called “serious management failure” after the firm did not produce plans on how to restore its timetable.

Mr Burnham told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday: “Finally, there seems to be an acknowledgment that major change is needed.

“What this reveals is that the reason given at the start of this reduced timetable is clearly not the true story. If you remember the company pointed the finger at the trade unions, so did the Government. In doing that, I think the Government allowed the company to be left off the hook.”

Suicide prevention event
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham (Yui Mok/PA)

Asked if he is calling for the Government to ditch the operator from the franchise, Mr Burnham said: “This company are in the last chance saloon because I cannot accept indefinite chaos on this railway line and the loss of those services.”

He called for a meeting with the Government, rather than “playing politics”.

Mr Whittingham transferred to Avanti West Coast, as managing director, from Virgin West Coast Trains Limited, following the rail franchise change process, after 23 years in various roles on the railway.

Steve Montgomery, First Rail managing director, said: “Having led the team through the challenges presented by the pandemic over the last two years and into the recovery period, Phil leaves with the team ready for the challenges in delivering the future service requirements.

“I would like to thank Phil and wish him well in the future.”

Avanti is one of the rail operators facing more strikes in the coming weeks and has been involved in a row over Sunday working by drivers.

A spokesman for drivers’ union Aslef said: “The MD of Avanti West Coast has gone because he lied about unofficial action at the company.

“We look forward to working with a new MD who can, and will, deliver for passengers and staff.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The aftermath of an an assault on a local Sikh Priest in Manchester city centre on Thursday June 23 (GMP/PA)
Police release CCTV of attack that left Sikh priest with life-changing injuries
An orange weather warning has been put in place for 13 counties amid the threat of lightning strikes (PA)
Orange weather warning issued as thunderstorms and lightning strikes expected
Flamingos and their chicks at Bristol Zoo (Ben Birchall/PA)
Married ‘next to butterflies and flamingos’: People recall Bristol Zoo memories
Nasa’s moon rocket on Launch Pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Centre (Chris O’Meara/AP)
Nasa halts moon rocket fuelling ahead of second launch attempt
File photo dated 02/06/22 of (left to right) Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and the Duke of Cambridge, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, to view the Platinum Jubilee flypast. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to embark on the next major phase of their life by moving their family to Windsor, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all starting at the same new school.
William, Kate and children believed to have moved into new Windsor home
Helen Somers says she has been “reduced to one meal a day” due to the cost of living crisis (Helen Somers and Chris Radburn/PA)
Teaching assistant with ME: I eat one meal a day to combat cost-of-living crisis
What the papers say – September 3 (PA)
What the papers say – September 3
Nasa is to attempt Artemis 1 moon mission launch on Saturday (Eric Bordelon/Nasa)
Nasa ready for second attempt to launch Artemis 1 moon mission
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Harry and Meghan to touch down in UK for first time since Jubilee
A sailor who rescued and restored a century-old tug boat has been awarded a medal (BestPix/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Sailor who rescued historic steamship Daniel Adamson awarded medal

More from Press and Journal

Crowds queue up for fresh seafood at the Peterhead Seafood Festival. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Peterhead Seafood Festival makes its return to the fishing village - were you…
0
Visitors enjoying the artwork at Aberdeen Art Fair. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Did you attend the launch of Aberdeen Art Fair?
0
Ross Draper is poised to make his official debut as a permanent Elgin City player against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.
Ross Draper reveals why Elgin City was the right move after leaving Cove Rangers
0
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Picture from Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for heavy rain across north and north-east ahead of Tour of…
0
Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Andy Burnham said rail operator Avanti West Coast is in ‘last chance saloon’ (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0