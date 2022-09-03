Married ‘next to butterflies and flamingos’: People recall Bristol Zoo memories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Married ‘next to butterflies and flamingos’: People recall Bristol Zoo memories

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 1:33 pm
Flamingos and their chicks at Bristol Zoo (Ben Birchall/PA)
Flamingos and their chicks at Bristol Zoo (Ben Birchall/PA)

The son of a gardener who worked at Bristol Zoo for nearly 50 years and a woman who was married at the site have recalled “beautiful” memories of their time at the zoo as it closes its doors after 186 years on Saturday.

The opening in Clifton in 1836 makes Bristol Zoo the fifth oldest in the world, but financial pressures caused by the pandemic have forced its owners to move the animals to a new safari-style park in south Gloucestershire.

Sarah Farrell and her partner, Jon, were married in the Clifton Pavilion “next to the butterflies and flamingos” at Bristol Zoo in October 2018.

“It was somewhere we both loved to visit, we loved the atmosphere and how it held history through its beautiful buildings as well as being a zoo,” Ms Farrell, a primary school teacher from Bristol, told the PA news agency.

Sarah Farrell and Jon
Sarah Farrell said her marriage to partner Jon at Bristol Zoo in 2018 was ‘the best day’ (Sarah Farrell/PA)

“We wanted our guests to have fun,” the 30-year-old added.

Ms Farrell described the occasion as “the best day”.

“My favourite memory was going to see the penguins and seals and going through the underwater walkways, which was very surreal while dressed up in wedding outfits,” she said.

“The animals themselves weren’t involved, unless you count the flamingos squawking from their enclosure next to the pavilion.”

She said she feels “gutted” about the zoo closing.

“It’s such a special part of Bristol and we’ll really miss visiting it and reliving those happy memories,” Ms Farrell said.

“We managed to go a few weeks ago with our toddler and enjoyed going around it one last time.”

Sarah Farrell and toddler
The pair took their toddler to the zoo for one last trip in August (Sarah Farrell/PA)

Paul Lewis, 62, is one of three generations in his family who have worked at the zoo, including his father, Michael, who was head of indoor gardening.

“My dad worked there for the best part of 50 years,” Mr Lewis, a carpenter from Peasedown St John, Somerset, told PA.

“I even worked there myself in the hot summer of 1976 after leaving school – dad got me a summer job in the store.

“I had to keep all the kiosks stocked with ice cream, but it was so hot that the ice creams would melt by the time I managed to get them across the zoo on a trolley.”

Mr Lewis described the zoo as “a huge part” of his life, somewhere that “gave us as a family secure employment for 50 years”.

His father got his first job at the zoo in 1945, and Mr Lewis said his grandfather was also employed there for a number of years.

“I used to play table tennis at the zoo with dad, he had a team in the Bristol & District league – (we played) in the canteen in the evenings,” he added.

Bristol Zoo Gardens closure
Visitors wait at the entrance to Bristol Zoo Gardens on its last day open to the public (Beresford Hodge/PA)

“We lived in a house owned by the zoo which had a large garage under, (and) the zoo used this to park three lorries and a van which they used to pick up food from Avonmouth Docks, such as the exotic fruits required to feed the wide range of animals… (Often) waking us up at five or six in the morning!”

Mr Lewis also said while he feels “nostalgic” about the zoo amid its closure, he believes it “was always cramped”.

“I, as others are, am sorry to see the zoo close as it holds many memories for my family,” he said.

“But to survive and continue the education and breeding programmes they have, I think it needs the space and larger enclosures.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The aftermath of an an assault on a local Sikh Priest in Manchester city centre on Thursday June 23 (GMP/PA)
Police release CCTV of attack that left Sikh priest with life-changing injuries
An orange weather warning has been put in place for 13 counties amid the threat of lightning strikes (PA)
Orange weather warning issued as thunderstorms and lightning strikes expected
Nasa’s moon rocket on Launch Pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Centre (Chris O’Meara/AP)
Nasa halts moon rocket fuelling ahead of second launch attempt
File photo dated 02/06/22 of (left to right) Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and the Duke of Cambridge, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, to view the Platinum Jubilee flypast. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to embark on the next major phase of their life by moving their family to Windsor, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all starting at the same new school.
William, Kate and children believed to have moved into new Windsor home
Andy Burnham said rail operator Avanti West Coast is in ‘last chance saloon’ (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Avanti West Coast in ‘last chance saloon’, warns Greater Manchester mayor
Helen Somers says she has been “reduced to one meal a day” due to the cost of living crisis (Helen Somers and Chris Radburn/PA)
Teaching assistant with ME: I eat one meal a day to combat cost-of-living crisis
What the papers say – September 3 (PA)
What the papers say – September 3
Nasa is to attempt Artemis 1 moon mission launch on Saturday (Eric Bordelon/Nasa)
Nasa ready for second attempt to launch Artemis 1 moon mission
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Harry and Meghan to touch down in UK for first time since Jubilee
A sailor who rescued and restored a century-old tug boat has been awarded a medal (BestPix/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Sailor who rescued historic steamship Daniel Adamson awarded medal

More from Press and Journal

Crowds queue up for fresh seafood at the Peterhead Seafood Festival. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Peterhead Seafood Festival makes its return to the fishing village - were you…
0
Visitors enjoying the artwork at Aberdeen Art Fair. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Did you attend the launch of Aberdeen Art Fair?
0
Ross Draper is poised to make his official debut as a permanent Elgin City player against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.
Ross Draper reveals why Elgin City was the right move after leaving Cove Rangers
0
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Picture from Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for heavy rain across north and north-east ahead of Tour of…
0
Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Flamingos and their chicks at Bristol Zoo (Ben Birchall/PA)
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0