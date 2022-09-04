What the papers say – September 4

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Speculation about a Boris Johnson come-back features on the Sunday papers.

The Sunday Telegraph leads on a “two-fold” approach from LizTruss to the energy crisis if she is made prime minister, while The Observer reports the Foreign Secretary has been warned not to fill her Cabinet with “Johnson loyalists”.

The front page of tomorrow's The Sunday Telegraph: No more sticking plasters on energy, vows Truss#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for our Front Page newsletter: https://t.co/JIMevXrNiU pic.twitter.com/GSfygcykBR — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 3, 2022

The Sunday Mirror also warns of a “plot to bring back Boris”.

Sunday's front page – Tory MPs plot to bring back Boris #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/s4p2UdGJNx pic.twitter.com/ezQdpiWz4a — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) September 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has written in the Sunday Express to tell Tories to “stop fighting” on one of his last days as Prime Minister.

The Sun reports Emily Atack will address unwanted sexual attention “from a very young age” as part of a new documentary.

On tomorrow's front page: 'I’ve been sexually harassed daily from a young age by sick perverts – now I’m going to find out why', says Emily Atackhttps://t.co/1dQ9l8satq pic.twitter.com/yZGa0rTLHe — The Sun (@TheSun) September 3, 2022

Elsewhere, Sunday People reports 58% of teachers are feeding hungry students.

Sunday People: 58% of our teachers feeding hungry pupils #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Ae3ZR0gmcP — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) September 3, 2022

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is front page of The Sunday Times.

The Sunday Telegraph: Energy crisis is price to avoid world war, says Zelensky #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/k7cEftDHmp — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) September 3, 2022

The Independent reports “horrific” treatment of refugees sent to Rwanda.

And the Daily Star Sunday says secret service MI5 is looking for “tubby agents”.