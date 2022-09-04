Teenager stabbed to death after disturbance involving crowd of people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teenager stabbed to death after disturbance involving crowd of people

By Press Association
September 4, 2022, 1:18 pm
Police tape (Pete Byrne/PA)
Police tape (Pete Byrne/PA)

A teenager has been stabbed to death and another is fighting for his life after an incident involving a crowd in east London.

Scotland Yard said police were called after midnight to reports of a disturbance involving a large number of people in Lichfield Road.

Officers became aware of two males with stab wounds who were taken to hospital.

One of the males, who is believed to be aged 17, was pronounced dead at 1:54am on Sunday, while the second male, who is believed to be 18, remains in a critical condition.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers of the Met’s specialist crime command is leading the investigation and said: “This is a highly worrying incident that has left one young man dead and another fighting for his life in hospital.

“My thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends at this difficult time.

“I also want to reassure them and the wider community that my team and I are working around the clock to establish exactly what has happened and who is responsible.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or may have information that could help our investigation to please get in touch with us and share what you know.

“I am aware of reports saying that about a hundred people, armed with weapons were involved.

“While I would stress that our investigation is in its very early stages, this information does not appear to be wholly accurate.

“We know a significant number of people were caught up in this incident but not necessarily directly involved or armed with weapons.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has captured footage or images, is asked to call the major incident room on 0208 345 3715, giving the reference Operation Wildcast.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

