Climate activists leave tunnel demanding end to new oil and gas projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Climate activists leave tunnel demanding end to new oil and gas projects

By Press Association
September 4, 2022, 6:53 pm Updated: September 4, 2022, 8:11 pm
Left to right, Joe Howlett from Bath, Xavier Gonzalez-Trimmer from London and Samuel Johnson from Suffolk. Climate activists said they will not leave a tunnel dug beneath an Essex road until the Government makes a “meaningful statement” on halting future fossil fuel licences. Issue date: Friday September 2, 2022 (Samuel Johnson/PA)
Left to right, Joe Howlett from Bath, Xavier Gonzalez-Trimmer from London and Samuel Johnson from Suffolk. Climate activists said they will not leave a tunnel dug beneath an Essex road until the Government makes a “meaningful statement” on halting future fossil fuel licences. Issue date: Friday September 2, 2022 (Samuel Johnson/PA)

Climate activists have ended their occupation of a tunnel dug beneath an Essex road after 13 days.

Several Just Stop Oil campaigners were in the tunnel underneath St Clements Way in Grays – a key delivery route for the nearby oil terminal – since August 23, protesting against what they see as government inaction over the climate crisis.

The tunnellers, who voluntarily left the tunnel at around 3.45pm on Sunday, are demanding the government ends new oil and gas projects in the UK.

Essex Police said three men are in custody after they were arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and criminal damage.

The force said the tunnel is now empty and a cordon will be in place overnight.

Work to fill the remaining tunnel will begin shortly, police said.

Sam Johnson, 39, a groundworker from Suffolk, who was in the tunnel, said: “In July we experienced 40C heat for the first time in UK history and our emergency services could not cope.

“Just look at Pakistan – one third of the country was submerged by catastrophic floods and 33 million people have been displaced.

“This is the reality of climate collapse and it is happening here in the UK, it is happening all around the world and it is happening now. That is why we need to act now.”

Xavier Gonzalez Trimmer, 21, who works in the climbing industry, was also in the tunnel and said: “I cannot stand by and watch while our government allows profiteering energy companies to drive us into poverty, destroy our jobs and wreak havoc on the climate.

“I will not stop until the government agrees to end new oil and gas.”

Joe Howlett, 32, a musician and teacher from Bath, who was also in the tunnel, said: “We are demanding that the UK government stop all new licences and consents for fossil fuels in the UK.

“Join us in Westminster on October 1st. Just Stop Oil.”

Just Stop Oil said that from October 1 in Westminster it will be organising for what it says will be “the largest act of civil disobedience in UK history”.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: “I’m pleased this situation has now been concluded.

“Over the course of the last fortnight we have made more than 60 arrests and worked hard with our partners to keep disruption to our local community and businesses to a minimum and keep Essex moving.

“This work has required a huge amount of resources and has diverted officers from other duties such as the prevention and investigation of burglary, robbery, sexual and violent crime.

“We are not anti-protest but will take action where the law is broken or people’s safety is put at risk.

“I want to thank all those involved in helping to resolve this situation and the businesses and organisations impacted for the patience and understanding.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Flowers are left near to the scene of an incident in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fourth man questioned in connection with murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Survivors of the notorious Fairbridge farm school orphanages in Australia are demanding answers from Charles and his charity after learning their wait for compensation has been delayed by another two years (Alamy/PA)
Prince’s Trust ‘should be ashamed’ over ‘cruel’ redress delays to abuse victims
Several flood alerts remain in place on Monday after rain, thunder and lightning swept across parts of the UK overnight (Yui Mok/PA)
Flood alerts in place with thunderstorms to return in the evening
What the papers say – September 5 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 5
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex established a new life for themselves after stepping down as senior working royals (PA)
Harry and Meghan’s new life after stepping down as senior working royals
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hug Team United Kingdom competitor Lisa Johnston at the Invictus Games (Aaron Chown/PA)
Meghan to make speech as she joins Harry on UK trip
Labour has accused the Government of ‘failing children and families’ as it said the cost of after-school clubs has risen by more than £800 a year since the Conservatives came into power (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Labour: Cost of after-school clubs has risen more than £800 a year since 2010
Primate behaviour changed as zoos closed for pandemic, a study has suggested (Peter Byrne/PA)
Primate behaviour changed as zoos closed for pandemic, study suggests
The Highway Code contains advice and rules for people on Britain’s roads (Steve Parsons/PA)
Majority of drivers have not read Highway Code updates – survey
Sir Georg Solti (PA)
Remastered version of Sir Georg Solti’s Ring Cycle to be released

More from Press and Journal

The Paperchase store in Union Square is set to close its door.
Another blow to Aberdeen's shopping centres? Paperchase understood to be preparing to close
0
Machineheads go wild for Machine Head as the Metal Legends played The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen.
GALLERY: Were you at the Machine Head gig in The Lemon Tree?
0
Councils across the north and north-east consistently failing to investigate reports of mould and damp in social homes.
Investigation finds north-east councils consistently fail to fix mould and damp in social homes
0
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business story on Aberdeen harbour Picture shows; Aberdeen harbour . Aberdeen harbour . Supplied by Aberdeen Harbour Board Date; Unknown
Aberdeen's green freeport can make a difference on a truly global scale
0
Billy Horschel celebrates victory on the final green at Wentworth.
Richie Ramsay: There will be a different atmosphere at this week's BMW PGA Championship…
CFN Solutions director Ian MacIntosh.
Banchory-headquartered telecommunications firm celebrates six-figure contract wins
0