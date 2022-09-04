Man arrested on suspicion of murder after second man dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after second man dies

By Press Association
September 4, 2022, 11:55 pm
Police near the scene in Storrington, West Sussex (Clive Gee/PA)
Police near the scene in Storrington, West Sussex (Clive Gee/PA)

Residents of a quiet, rural community say they are “devastated” after one man died and another was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 68-year-old man remains in custody after a 49-year-old man died in Storrington, West Sussex.

Police responded to a report of a man unconscious in High Street, Storrington at 10.05am on Sunday, but he was pronounced dead.

The road was closed for several hours while police, including forensic officers, investigated.

The cordon has since been removed and there were no officers at the scene on Sunday night.

A Sussex Police spokesman said it was an “isolated incident and there is no danger to the wider community”.

Skye, 19, a bartender at the nearby The Moon pub, said: “All we heard was sirens and then lots of screaming and shouting.”

She tried to give the man privacy and added: “The next thing I knew, I could just see the police officers doing CPR.

Man killed in Storrington
Police vehicles near the scene (Clive Gee/PA)

“The heartbreaking thing is witnessing them give CPR to someone and then it has not worked – it is not something I wanted to witness.”

Several people said they had heard a dispute involving a dog had taken place, though none had seen it happen.

Skye added: “Apparently he had a dog with him and that was what it was all over, but we are not sure, we have had multiple people come in here today and say a different story.”

Factory worker Adrian Judd, 31, who lives about five minutes away, was out at about 10am when he spotted a woman talking to police, and a body on the ground with a “blanket on him”.

He said: “It was quite disturbing.”

Ricky Mercer, 32, a landscape gardener, who has lived Storrington all his life, said he feared knew the man who died.

Man killed in Storrington
A man has been arrested (Clive Gee/PA)

He said: “It was a legend of the village that (died) today, I’m devastated about it.

“I’m sure it was a man that’s lived in this village all his life. Born and bred village man, he didn’t deserve it.

“It’s devastating, we don’t expect it to happen, especially not in Storrington – a peaceful little village.

“We are all heartbroken.”

Police have yet to publicly confirm the man’s identity but his family are being supported by specialist officers.

Another man, who would not give his name, said: “I walked to get myself some cigarettes and saw as they were trying to resuscitate him. ”

Just before 4pm on Sunday, Andrew Griffith, Tory MP for Arundel and South Downs, tweeted: “As the local Member of Parliament, I am in touch with @sussex_police about the incident.

“They are at the scene and the investigation is ongoing and being overseen at the most senior levels.

“Important they are allowed to quickly establish the facts.”

