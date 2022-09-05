Heavy rain and thunderstorms to return after 36,000 lightning strikes recorded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms to return after 36,000 lightning strikes recorded

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 12:11 pm
Thunderstorms pictures across southern and central parts of the UK at 10pm on Monday night (Met Office/PA)
Thunderstorms pictures across southern and central parts of the UK at 10pm on Monday night (Met Office/PA)

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to return on Monday after more than 36,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the UK in just 12 hours.

Thunder and lightning were seen across large parts of the country on Sunday night, including over south-east England, south-west England, most of Northern Ireland, Wales, the east of England, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire.

The yellow thunderstorm warning, which covered most of the country’s west coast, expired at 4am without any significant disruption.

BBC meteorologist Matt Taylor tweeted on Monday morning: “Over 36 thousand lightning strikes were recorded in and around the UK in just 12 hours.

“More thunderstorms possible later today in southern areas.”

Conditions had cleared on Monday morning, however the Met Office has said more downpours and storms were on its way.

Another yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is now in place across half of Wales, parts of the South West England, southern England, the West Midlands and north-west England between 2pm on Monday and 2am on Tuesday.

The weather front is expected to sweep across the country from the west, affecting central and southern areas before heading northwards throughout the night.

The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across a large part of the south West and Wales (Met Office/PA)
The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across a large part of the south West and Wales (Met Office/PA)

Met Office spokesperson Oli Claydon said up to 80mm of rain could fall in three hours within the weather warning area and will likely cause some disruption.

“The main factor leading our weather in the next few days and indeed through the week is an area of low pressure that’s coming to the west of the UK.

And it sits there through the week very slowly moving eastward,” Mr Claydon said.

“From that area of low pressure we’ll get a number of fronts that are sort of spinning off it, as well as the thunderstorms which are being pushed up from the south.

“We’ve also got a cold front that’s moving eastward off of that low pressure, bringing further rain as well,” he added.

The rain and stormy weather pictured moving northwards over night and into Tuesday morning. (Met Office/PA)
The rain and stormy weather pictured moving northwards over night and into Tuesday morning (Met Office/PA)

“In that warning area there is a possibility of between 20 to 30 millimetres of rain in an hour, and maybe 50 to 80 millimetres accumulating in over three hours.

“So a fair bit of rainfall in that time.

“Compared to the weather that we’ve had throughout the summer, with prolonged dry conditions and high pressure, it is very much a change in weather type as we’ve moved into autumn.

“Particularly in warning areas it’s best to keep up to date with the forecast to understand how it might affect you.”

Mr Claydon said the unsettled weather could continue into Tuesday and the rest of the week but should settle by the weekend.

All flood warnings in place following Sunday’s downpour have been removed, according to the environment agencies of all four nations.

