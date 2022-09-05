‘No indication’ army gunner, 23, intended to take her own life at Kent barracks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

'No indication' army gunner, 23, intended to take her own life at Kent barracks

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 12:53 pm
Maidstone County Hall in Kent (PA)
Maidstone County Hall in Kent (PA)

There was “no indication” to friends, family and colleagues that an army gunner had suicidal thoughts or intended to take her own life, an inquest has heard.

Sophie Madden, a 23-year-old mother-of-one originally from Wigan in Lancashire, was found dead in the shower block of the Saint Martin’s Plain Army Training Centre in Folkestone, Kent, on June 10 2022.

She was a gunner in the third Regiment Royal Horse Artillery of the British Army and had been on a night out with friends and colleagues the evening before her death, visiting a number of Folkestone pubs and playing pool in the bar on the barracks before heading to bed at around 1am on June 10.

Ms Madden was seen heading towards the shower block shortly after, but this was considered normal as she often showered before bed.

The next morning at around 9.30am a colleague went to the shower block and saw Ms Madden’s belongings on a bench outside her preferred cubicle. She looked under the door and saw Ms Madden’s legs, which raised the alarm, and once the cubicle door was opened it was found Ms Madden had hanged herself.

A police investigation summed up in a report by Detective Sergeant Andrew West of Kent Police found there were no signs of third party involvement or criminal activity.

The inquest heard there is no evidence she was expecting anyone to come in to the shower block and did not tell anyone she was feeling in any way suicidal, or made anyone aware of any issues when she went in.

A toxicology report found she had 173mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in her system, more than double the drink-drive limit, but friends who went out with her the night before said she had drunk less than she usually would.

Ms Madden had no ongoing physical health issues, according to her GP, and she was not known to local mental health services.

She had been placed on a “vulnerability register” by the Army in 2020 after she was seen hitting her head against a wall after drinking alcohol, but after two years of observation and weekly check-ups she was removed from the list in 2022.

Colleagues said there were rumours Ms Madden had self-harmed and had a “difficult upbringing”, and in 2020 she was the victim of an alleged assault by the father of her son Jayden – however she declined to support a prosecution.

One of Ms Madden’s four sisters, Chantelle, spoke to her just hours before she took her own life and in her police statement said the news of Sophie’s death was a “total surprise” and that Ms Madden was “so well loved”.

She said Ms Madden had claimed she was stressed that her phone was broken and she did not have the money to fix it, and also that she was facing a bill for damages caused by her pet dog at her previous Army accommodation.

In a statement, her sister said: “Sophie was a strong, independent woman, and didn’t tend to worry about things. I told her I’d send her some money and a spare phone the next day, but I didn’t have any concerns for her safety or mental health.”

There was no note or any evidence to suggest premeditation, but coroner Katrina Hepburn returned a verdict of suicide at the inquest held in County Hall, Maidstone on Monday.

The coroner explained: “I’m satisfied it was Sophie who did the act … and there is no evidence of anyone else being involved.

“I have to consider whether Sophie intended to take her own life or if it was a cry for help. There is no evidence she was expecting anyone to come in and didn’t tell anyone she was feeling in any way suicidal, or made anyone aware of any issues when she went in.

“I am satisfied she did in fact intend to take her own life, and satisfied all other scenarios have been ruled out. Therefore a conclusion of suicide is needed on the balance of probability.”

