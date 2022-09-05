Man tells court of ‘frightening’ relationship with sister accusing him of theft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man tells court of ‘frightening’ relationship with sister accusing him of theft

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 2:13 pm
Jonathan Feld at Southwark Crown Court, London, where his sister Louise Radley is bringing a private prosecution against him for allegedly stealing from their mother’s bank accounts. Picture date: Friday September 2, 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)
Jonathan Feld at Southwark Crown Court, London, where his sister Louise Radley is bringing a private prosecution against him for allegedly stealing from their mother’s bank accounts. Picture date: Friday September 2, 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)

A therapist has told a court of his “frightening” relationship with his sister who is privately prosecuting him for allegedly stealing from their wealthy mother.

Jonathan Feld, 62, was alleged to have taken more than £1.5 million of 89-year-old Hannah Feld’s life savings after she became too ill to look after her financial affairs.

He denied two charges of theft from his mother, who was said to be suffering from “significant cognitive decline”, in a private prosecution brought by his sister, Louise Radley.

Feld was on Monday cleared of stealing £1.3 million from a joint Swiss bank account in his and Mrs Feld’s names between May 2015 and November 2017.

Jonathan Feld court case
Jonathan Feld at Southwark Crown Court, London, where his sister Louise Radley is bringing a private prosecution against him for allegedly stealing from their mother’s bank accounts (Yui Mok/PA)

Judge Gregory Perrins directed the Southwark Crown Court jury to return a not guilty verdict after telling them: “As a matter of law it is not legally theft to effectively steal from yourself.”

Feld denies a further charge of theft relating to almost £270,000 allegedly stolen from his mother’s Israeli Bank Leumi account by withdrawing cash from ATMs, using her credit cards for shopping sprees and making bank transfers between October 2014 and September 2017.

Giving evidence on Monday, he told how he was banned from his sister’s home in around 2006 and said their relationship had since “got worse”.

Asked to describe their relationship, Feld, from Kilburn, north-west London said: “Fraught. Frightening. Non-existent.”

He said he still has an “excellent” relationship with his mother, who he visits up to eight times a year in Tel Aviv, Israel, where she retired with her late husband Monty, who died in 2010.

Feld, who worked for the family clock and watch firm before becoming a therapist, said his parents were “extremely generous” to him and his sister, helping to buy properties and pay for his Paris wedding to now ex-wife Lady.

He told the jury his mother, who had supported him through his drug addiction in his 20s, was not a “miser” and “spent her money freely”.

She liked to have “at least £500 in cash” and often gave money and presents to his son and the daughter of his current partner, Feld, who has lived in Japan and France, said.

Prosecutor Adam Gersch previously suggested to jurors that it was unlikely Mrs Feld had been responsible for a “magical mystery tour” of spending during a trip to London in April and July 2017, with transactions “totally out of keeping with the expenditure of a lady in her advanced years”.

But Feld denied ever having withdrawn cash from his mother’s account, made bank transfers, or having used her credit cards without her permission.

“My mother liked to wear fashionable clothes, she liked to wear skinny jeans and she liked to wear jackets and she would shop everywhere,” he said.

“(She would buy) presents for other people, flowers, chocolates, jewellery, jewellery for herself very rarely,” he continued. “She would buy perfumes and skin creams of a specific make and brand she liked.”

The trial continues.

