Professor Brian Cox sets new Guinness World Record with science tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Professor Brian Cox sets new Guinness World Record with science tour

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 8:20 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 8:33 pm
Professor Brian Cox has set a new Guinness World Record for the most tickets sold for a science tour – after 230,873 people saw his 2019 show Universal (PA)
Professor Brian Cox has set a new Guinness World Record for the most tickets sold for a science tour – after 230,873 people saw his 2019 show Universal (PA)

Professor Brian Cox has set a new Guinness World Record for the most tickets sold for a science tour – after 230,873 people saw his 2019 show Universal.

It marks the second time the physicist has broken his own record, having previously done so with his 2017 live tour after selling 158,589 tickets, which itself bettered his own previous record.

Cox, 54, who is currently on his 2022 world tour Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey, said he is “very proud”.

Stephen Hawking symposium
The previous record had stood at 158,589, which Cox set with his 2017 live tour (PA)

After hearing he had once again broken the record, Cox said: “It is wonderful that so many people want to spend an evening contemplating our place in the universe.

“I’m very proud on behalf of the entire team involved in putting on my tours that we can extend this record.”

Cox is midway through his tour, which is making its way around UK arenas before dates in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

He completed the US leg of the tour earlier this year before enjoying a run of special shows at the Royal Opera House in London in August.

Cox is a professor of particle physics at The University of Manchester and a broadcaster, having presented a number of highly acclaimed science programmes for the BBC, including Wonders Of The Solar System, Forces Of Nature, Stargazing Live and more recently Brian Cox’s Adventures In Space and Time And Brian Cox: Seven Days On Mars.

He has also written a series of top-selling books, with his latest book Black Holes: The Key To Understanding The Universe, co-authored with Professor Jeffrey Forshaw, set for release in October.

Editor-in-chief at Guinness World Records, Craig Glenday, said: “It’s a pleasure to celebrate the ongoing success of Brian’s mind-expanding tour.

“As the world around us seems to get increasingly complex and confusing, it’s reassuring to know that Brian’s on hand to put us in our place.

“We really do live in a wonderful, complex and beautiful universe, and I can think of no better a person to guide us through it.”

Horizons takes audiences on a cinematic journey, following the story of how we came to be and what we can become.

Using state-of-the-art LED screen technology, audiences are shown images of faraway galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and a time before the big bang.

Cox also works to explore the deepest of questions using the latest advances in our understanding of quantum theory, black holes, biology, planetary science, astronomy and cosmology.

He added: “We are living though difficult times, and I think that means that many people are looking for a little escapism, but also a wider perspective.

“I say early on in the show that cosmology raises profound philosophical and emotional questions about the value of our civilisation, and I think the challenges to our world view forced upon us by the study of black holes, the origin of life and the new spectacular images from telescopes such as the James Webb Space Telescope deliver escapism, wonder and also a little food for thought.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

A Gard van leaves the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin. Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue, Tallaght, appeared before Judge Patricia McNamara for a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice, where he as been charged with three counts of murder following the deaths of Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin siblings Christy and Chelsea Cawley. Picture date: Monday September 5, 2022.
Man appears in court charged with murder of his three siblings
Shae Gordon, 17, who died on Sunday following a disturbance in East London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Man arrested as police name teenager stabbed to death in east London disturbance
The Duchess of Sussex speaks at the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit at Bridgewater Hall, Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)
Meghan speaks of need to belong as she addresses youth summit on UK visit
Eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley (An Garda Siochana/PA)
Man due in court charged in connection with deaths of three siblings in Dublin
People attend a vigil outside a house on Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght, Dublin, where Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin siblings Christy and Chelsea Cawley died in a violent incident. Picture date: Monday September 5, 2022.
Crowd mourns loss of three siblings who died in violent Tallaght incident
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (PA)
Mayor refuses to be drawn on question of pay-off to former Met commissioner
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Peter Byrne/PA)
Meghan and Harry appear on stage in Manchester at young leaders’ summit
Anne Longfield told peers that there is a large legacy of children with increased mental health needs in the wake of the pandemic (David Jones/PA)
Suicide attempts and self-harm ‘part and parcel of everyday life in a school’
Derek Mackay will return to Holyrood later this week to face questions over the contract for two ferries which are delayed (Jane Barlow/PA)
Derek Mackay to return to Holyrood to be quizzed on ferries ‘fiasco’
Flowers are left near to the scene of an incident in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night. Picture date: Thursday August 25, 2022.
Police vow they will identify Olivia’s killer with support of community

More from Press and Journal

Highland Council has been cracking down on vapes. Photo Nick Ansell/PA Wire.
'Well over' 3,000 illegal vape products seized by Highland Council over past year
0
Professor Brian Cox has set a new Guinness World Record for the most tickets sold for a science tour – after 230,873 people saw his 2019 show Universal (PA)
Aberdeen Foyer launches Nightstop to combat youth homelessness
One Tui plane was cancelled and another diverted. Photo: Shutterstock
Two more Tui flights to Aberdeen Airport have their routes delayed or diverted
0
Professor Brian Cox has set a new Guinness World Record for the most tickets sold for a science tour – after 230,873 people saw his 2019 show Universal (PA)
Man victim of assault and theft near Alness leisure centre
Lossiemouth v Nairn County and Fraserburgh v Inverurie Locos are the featured games in tonight's episode of Highland League Weekly.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Lossiemouth v Nairn County and Fraserburgh v…
0
Thomas Marello has been reported missing.
Missing Thomas Marello last seen in Culloden area of Inverness four days ago
0