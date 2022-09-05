Police granted further 36 hours to question three men over Olivia’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Police granted further 36 hours to question three men over Olivia’s death

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 12:04 am
Olivia Pratt-Korbel died after she was shot on August 22 (Family Handout/PA)
Olivia Pratt-Korbel died after she was shot on August 22 (Family Handout/PA)

Detectives have been granted a further extension to continue questioning three men being held in connection with the killing of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Merseyside Police said a 34-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, a 41-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, who have both been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, are being kept in custody for another 36 hours.

A spokesman for the force confirmed the extension in a statement shortly before 9.30pm on Monday. The three were arrested on Sunday.

Another 34-year-old man, who was the fourth person arrested in the space of 24 hours, is still being interviewed by detectives.

The man, from Liverpool, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after he was stopped by officers on the M42 in the Midlands, the force said.

On Monday Merseyside Police urged Twitter users to retweet a post at 10pm calling for people to come forward and share any details they may know about the events surrounding Olivia’s death.

It was part of the force’s #SilenceIsNotAnOption campaign, and saw more than 600 people retweet the post and more than 800 people like it.

Olivia died after she was shot in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool on August 22 when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into the property at about 10pm.

A post-mortem examination found the medical cause of her death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

Her mother Cheryl was also injured.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Floral tributes are left near to the scene in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash (Peter Byrne/PA)

Detective Chief Superintendent and head of investigations Mark Kameen said: “I continue to urge anyone who has information that can help our investigation into Olivia’s tragic murder to please come forward so we can bring those responsible to justice.

“A number of people have been arrested in respect of this investigation.

“However, we still need the public’s help in ensuring that we can build a strong evidential picture so justice is served for Olivia and her family.

“With this, I appeal for those who may have information, no matter how small, that could continue to help our inquiries, to contact us directly or anonymously and we will do the rest.”

